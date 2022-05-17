NXTLVL Marine acquires Austin Boats & Motors

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NXTLVL Holdings, LLC ("NXTLVL Marine"), a family-owned and operated marine dealer with 4 locations throughout Texas, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Austin Boats & Motors, Inc. ("ABM"), a 48-year-old family-owned and operated full-service boat dealership located in Lakeway, Texas.

Effective April 15, 2022, ABM will operate as NXTLVL Marine's 5th location. Martin Boyer, General Manager of ABM, will remain onboard for a transition period to manage operations of the dealership alongside its 20 dedicated employees.

"We have been focused on expanding our Texas footprint deeper into Austin because of its incredible growth potential," said Darryl Moore, General Manager of NXTLVL Marine. "We are extremely pleased to have acquired such an outstanding dealership with a strong reputation and long-tenured management team in place."

Austin Boats & Motors, Inc. ranked as a Boating Industry Magazine Top 100 Dealership from 2006 -2020 and has served on numerous Dealer Advisory Councils with Glastron, Crownline, Blue Wave and Tigé. Further, ABM has earned Boating Industry Magazine's Best in Class Customer Service, Best in Class Best Digital Strategy, and two Top 20 Dealership Awards.

"We are also very excited to combine forces with a family-owned, well-respected dealership like NXTLVL Marine to help accelerate ABM's growth," added ABM President and Owner Martin Boyer. "It was to me to ensure the legacy and history of ABM was preserved. Over the last several months, it became very apparent to me that the family owners of NXTLVL Marine share my core values and will be a true steward to what my family has built."

"We see numerous advantages and benefits to this acquisition, both for our customers as well our team," added NXTLVL Marine General Manager Blake Flanagan. "ABM is the perfect extension of our new Lake LBJ location, which will allow us to leverage the ABM brands in the territory create a more powerful customer servicing dealership organization in the West Austin market. With the addition of ABM, NXTLVL now covers the IH-35 corridor from Fort Worth/Dallas all the way down to New Braunfels."

NXTLVL Marine is a leading Texas marine dealer with fourteen brands across its five locations in Texas: New Braunfels; Lake LBJ; Ft. Worth; Dallas; and the new ABM location in Lakeway. NXTLVL Marine was founded in 2020 and previously acquired Eagle Marine in 2021.

