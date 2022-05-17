Steel Dynamics Congratulates Mark D. Millett for being Named 2022 AIST Steelmaker of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) congratulates Mark D. Millett for being named the Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST) Steelmaker of the Year, one of AIST's highest honors recognizing his outstanding contributions to the steel industry.

"Millett is awarded Steelmaker of the Year in recognition of his innovative and steadfast leadership to guide the strategic growth of Steel Dynamics Inc. by fostering a culture recognized for valuing personal safety, customer service, social responsibility and shareholder value; his commitment to transformational technologies and green steelmaking; his advocacy on behalf of the North American steel industry; and his more than 40 years of dedication to the advancement of iron and steel," stated the Association for Iron & Steel Technology in a press release announcing the award.

"Mark has driven significant innovation and growth in the steel industry throughout his career, and has led transformational strategic growth at Steel Dynamics," said Theresa E. Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Mark has driven innovation in steelmaking and ironmaking technologies, while creating a team with a passion toward excellence in everything. We are grateful to Mark for his years of industry leadership and more specifically for his dedication to the Steel Dynamics team. We are incredibly proud of him and this peer recognition regarding his industry contributions. Congratulations Mark."

Mr. Millett co-founded Steel Dynamics in 1993 and has been instrumental in building Steel Dynamics from its inception to its current status as one of the largest and fastest growing steel producers and metals recyclers in North America with nearly 11,000 team members. Mr. Millett has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Steel Dynamics since January 2012 and was named Chairman of the Board in May 2021.

As one of the co-founders of Steel Dynamics, Mr. Millett and the leadership team have created a best-in-class, innovative steel company that has been committed to operating in an environmentally responsible manner since its founding. Steel Dynamics produces steel using only electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, which utilizes recycled ferrous scrap as the primary raw material. EAF steel production technology currently has the least environmental impact, is the most cost effective, and provides the most operational flexibility. With the addition of the company's metals recycling and steel fabrication operating platforms, the leadership team intentionally developed a vertically connected, circular manufacturing model, which further reduces the company's environmental impact, while providing numerous customer supply-chain advantages.

The Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST) is an international technical association of more than 15,500 professional and student members, representing iron and steel producers, their allied suppliers and related academia. The association is dedicated to advancing the technical development, production, processing and application of iron and steel.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

