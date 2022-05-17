Sweet Paris Crêperie and Café Claims Spot on Entrepreneur's 2022 Top New & Emerging Franchises List

Houston-Based Fast-Casual Brand Locks in Second Entrepreneur Ranking This Year Amid Upcoming Franchise Growth

HOUSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café, the ultra-popular restaurant brand specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, hot drinks and more, has been recognized as one of Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Top New and Emerging Franchises. This ranking comes as the brand recently announced plans to develop outside of its home state of Texas in 2022 – with four locations in various development stages in Miami – in addition to debuting the brand in Dallas with a three-unit agreement.

Sweet Paris ranked No. 17 out of 150 brands in the category. This ranking is the brand's second in Entrepreneur this year, as it placed on the publication's esteemed Franchise 500®list for the first time in brand history in January. Sweet Paris co-founder Allison Chavez also recently ranked on Nation's Restaurant News' annual Power List, which includes an exclusive group of 50 leaders who are identified as the most innovative and inspiring people in the restaurant industry.

"We are so honored to be included in Entrepreneur's 2022 Top New and Emerging Franchises List this year," said Allison Chavez, co-founder of Sweet Paris. "Inclusion in yet another award ranking this year is a testament to the passion and dedication that our Strategic Partners and our corporate team pours into each of our restaurants to best serve their communities. As our brand celebrates its 10-year anniversary and we prepare to open three restaurants in new markets this year, we are so excited to watch the enthusiasm for the concept continue to grow alongside the brand."

The 2022 Top New & Emerging Franchises Ranking evaluates and includes the top 150 companies submitted for Entrepreneur's 2022 Franchise 500® ranking that began franchising in the last five years. The companies on this list are ranked based on the scores they received in Franchise 500's evaluation, which analyzes more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Sweet Paris' recent and upcoming development has strongly contributed to its success as an emerging concept this year. The creperie franchise currently has an established footprint in Texas with 10 locations – seven in Houston, one in Austin, one in College Station and one in San Antonio – and the brand plans to add three locations in greater Dallas between 2022 and 2024. Miami development is also well underway, with a first location scheduled to open by late summer 2022 and a second location opening by December 2022. Miami area growth will continue with two additional locations expected to open by 2024.

"We're thrilled to keep the momentum from these recent award rankings as the brand continues to establish itself in new cities," continued Chavez. "Sweet Paris is a concept that we want to share with as many communities as we can, and we look forward to continuing to revive the art of eating crepes with each new restaurant we open."

Sweet Paris was founded in 2012 by Allison and Ivan Chavez to "Revive the Art of Eating Crêpes," one crêperie at a time. The brand has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant franchises in Texas with an extravagant ambiance and delicious food and drinks made of the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors. Made from scratch, the dishes are as delicious as they are beautiful. The lavish interiors and the artful food and drinks make Sweet Paris a favorite place for haute social media influencers.

