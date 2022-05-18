Cresset Partners Names Tammy Funasaki as Managing Director of Business Development

Funasaki previously was Head of Investor Relations for Breakwater Management

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresset Partners announced today that Tammy Funasaki has joined the firm as Managing Director, Business Development. In her new role, Funasaki, who is based in Los Angeles, is responsible for expanding Cresset Partners' presence on the West Coast. She will focus on building partnerships with family offices, institutions, and advisors in relation to their private market investments, including private equity, credit, venture, and real estate.

Tammy Funasaki (PRNewswire)

"It's truly an honor to join a firm as innovative and entrepreneurial as Cresset Partners," Funasaki said. "The Cresset Partners team has extensive experience in a wide variety of direct and curated private investments. I'm incredibly excited to add my knowledge to the team."

Previously, Funasaki served as Head of Investor Relations at Breakwater Management, a private credit and growth equity firm. In that role she was responsible for managing both fundraising and investor relations activities relating to funds and co-investment efforts. Prior to Breakwater, Funasaki spent time as a Director for a single-family office, as well as an Advisor in Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management division.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tammy to the team and look forward to expanding Cresset Partners' reach on the West Coast," said Nick Parrish, Managing Director and Head of Business Development for Cresset Partners.

Funasaki received her MBA in Finance from the Stern School of Business at New York University and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global Business from the University of Southern California. She currently serves on the boards of directors for the Archstone Foundation, the Tsuha Foundation, and Big Brothers Big Sisters Los Angeles.

About Cresset Partners

Cresset Partners is a private investment firm focused on providing its investors with direct access to investment opportunities in private companies, real estate, and sponsor products. We focus on building outstanding, lasting partnerships by investing permanent capital, resources, and expertise to create sustainable value. We believe that long-term investing creates better alignment and reduces risk and inefficiencies, leading to better outcomes for all shareholders. Cresset Partners has more than $2.4 billion in commitments across real estate, private equity, private credit, and venture capital. Learn more at https://cressetpartners.com.

Contact:

Michael Walsh

612-718-8952

mwalsh@cressetcapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cresset Partners