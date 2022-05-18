IMAX to Present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced that Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX, will present at the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 9:20 AM Eastern Time.

In addition, IMAX will participate in one-on-one investor meetings in Boston. Rich will be joined by Natasha Fernandes, CFO, and Heather Anthony, Head of Enterprise Transformation and Interim Head of IR, for all meetings during the conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

A live webcast of the event will be made available on the IMAX investor relations website at investors.imax.com.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX is a premier global technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its proprietary software, theater architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, IMAX offers a unique end-to-end solution to create superior, immersive content experiences for which the IMAX® brand is globally renown. Top filmmakers, movie studios, artists, and creators utilize the cutting-edge visual and sound technology of IMAX to connect with audiences in innovative ways. As a result, IMAX is among the most important and successful global distribution platforms for domestic and international tentpole films and, increasingly, exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with leading artists and creators.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2022, there were 1,690 IMAX theater systems (1,606 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 72 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. More information about the Company can be found at www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

For additional information please contact:

Investors:

Heather Anthony

hanthony@imax.com

212.821.0121

Media:

Mark Jafar

mjafar@imax.com

212.821.0102

