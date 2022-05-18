InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Event Attire (BDH-108)

PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I am a pastor and sometimes I have to attend multiple events in one day," said the inventor from Houston, Texas. "I created this invention in order to add a versatile option to clothing that can be changed easily on the go."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He invented the patent-pending BUSINESS TO CASUAL that fulfills the need for a clothing item which could combine two garments into one. This will help eliminate the hassle with transporting a change of clothes or having to stop at home to change, which could ultimately save wearers time and money. Additionally, this could also save valuable space within a closet and help provide wearers with fashionable garments.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BDH-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp