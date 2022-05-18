PGA Team of 20 Ready to Compete in the 2022 PGA Championship

Led by 2022 PGA Professional Champion Jesse Mueller, 20 PGA Professionals will play against the world's greatest golfers at Southern Hills Country Club

TULSA, Okla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA Team of 20 will tee off in the 2022 PGA Championship beginning Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club against what is traditionally the strongest field in golf.

Jesse Mueller, PGA of Phoenix, Arizona, the winner of the 2022 PGA Professional Championship at Omni Barton Creek in Austin, Texas last month, leads the contingent of 20 PGA Professionals, as they vie for Low Club Pro honors and to pursue golf history.

A 39-year-old General Manager at Grand Canyon University Golf Course in Phoenix, Mueller will be playing in the PGA Championship for the first time. He also secured a berth on the U.S. Team that will compete in the 30th PGA Cup, Sept 12-18, at Foxhills Club and Resort in Surrey, England.

Alex Beach, PGA of Stamford, Connecticut, and Ryan Vermeer, PGA of Omaha, Nebraska, will be the most experienced of the 20 PGA Professionals at Southern Hills. Both will be participating in their fifth career PGA Championship.

Beach and Tyler Collet, PGA, of Vero Beach, Florida, are the only two PGA Professionals returning to the PGA Championship for a second consecutive year. In fact, Beach will make a fourth straight appearance.

Wyatt Worthington II, PGA, of Gahanna, Ohio, will compete in his second PGA Championship appearance. In 2016, at Baltusrol Golf Club, he became the second African-American PGA Club Professional to earn a spot in the PGA Championship. Tom Woodard, PGA first accomplished that feat 25 years prior. Worthington was inspired by a golf clinic he attended growing up with Tiger Woods.

Twelve of the 20 PGA Club Professionals at Southern Hills Thursday-Sunday will be making their PGA Championship debuts. A total of 13 PGA Sections from across America are represented.

The team received support from legendary five-time PGA Champion Jack Nicklaus , as he recorded a promotion for ESPN's broadcast talking about his excitement for watching the Team of 20 compete in the 104th PGA Championship. Additional promos for the Team of 20 were recorded by 2023 Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson and ESPN Anchor Scott Van Pelt .The Team of 20 is also being honored on the Nasdaq MarketSite building in New York City's Times Square with a tribute image that will appear throughout the week.

The 2022 PGA Championship will feature wire-to-wire 72-hole coverage via CBS Sports, ESPN, ESPN+ and Paramount+. The PGAChampionship.com website, App and Social Media will provide comprehensive coverage. Included in the 156-player field coverage, fans will meet the #TeamOf20 and see stories of each player in their home setting, where they work and coach.

For information and bios on the PGA Team of 20, visit pga championship/team-of-20.com

PGA Team of 20

Alex Beach, PGA - Metropolitan PGA Section

Brandon Bingaman, PGA - Northern Texas PGA Section

Michael Block, PGA - Southern California PGA Section

Matt Borchert, PGA - North Florida PGA Section

Tyler Collet, PGA - South Florida PGA Section

Paul Dickinson, PGA - Metropolitan PGA Section

Tim Feenstra, PGA - Pacific Northwest PGA Section

Austin Hurt, PGA - Pacific Northwest PGA Section

Colin Inglis, PGA - Pacific Northwest PGA Section

Nic Ishee, PGA - Northern Texas PGA Section

Jared Jones, PGA - Southern Texas PGA Section

Sean McCarty, PGA - Iowa PGA Section

Kyle Mendoza, PGA - Southern California PGA Section

Jesse Mueller, PGA - Southwest PGA Section

Dylan Newman, PGA - Metropolitan PGA Section

Zac Oakley, PGA - Philadelphia PGA Section

Casey Pyne, PGA - Metropolitan PGA Section

Ryan Vermeer, PGA - Nebraska PGA Section

Shawn Warren, PGA - New England PGA Section

Wyatt Worthington II, PGA - Southern Ohio PGA Section

The PGA Team of 20 pose with the Wanamaker Trophy, PGA President Jim Richerson, PGA Vice President John Lindert, PGA Secretary Don Rea and PGA Chief Membership Officer John Easterbrook Jr. (PRNewswire)

