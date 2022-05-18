REALM Global Collective Inaugural Conference Gathers Elite Luxury Real Estate Agents in Santa Monica, May 22-25

Emmy-Award Winner Andy Cohen to Deliver Keynote

DENVER, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REALM, a membership of the top luxury real estate professionals in the U.S. and beyond hosts its premiere conference for members in Santa Monica, California on May 22 – 25.

Andy Cohen, host and executive producer of (PRNewswire)

The conference features leading authorities at the highest echelon of industries serving Ultra High Net Worth clients. Industry-leading resources from real estate and beyond will convene to discuss branding, economics, social impact, technology and more over this three-day event. Speakers range from Andy Cohen, Emmy-award winning author and Bravo! executive, to Bruce Turkel, marketing and branding guru. The program also features leaders from UBS, Succession Advisors, Sandow Media/Luxe Magazine, Amazon and ARod Corp. Over 30 percent of REALM's membership will be in attendance at this conference.

"REALM was created in 2020 to offer unparalleled marketing opportunities for the world's most beautiful properties and the agents who represent them," says REALM founder and CEO, Julie Faupel. " We are delighted to bring together these extraordinary real estate professionals for our first membership wide event. They represent iconic residences and innovative and stunning new developments worldwide."

REALM connects the best properties in the world with discerning buyers who seek them. Over the past year, REALM has grown to include:

$8 billion in real estate listings shared by its agent members

325,000 UHNW and HNW client profiles from agents

Members from 110 brokerage brands - Compass, Sotheby's, Christies etc.

Members from 40 states and 11 countries

1 in 3 REALM members engaged in referrals to each other with $4.7 million being the average transaction value of those referrals.*

About REALM

REALM is the first globally collaborative real estate platform that combines real-time data with human experience and networking. Its membership is comprised of the most accomplished real estate professionals ever assembled. A REALM membership is a relationship enhancer, with a game-changing technology platform that will enhance client data, provide a lifestyle profile for a member's clients, and then match elite REALM members anywhere in the world based on the clients they represent and the listings they have. Since launching in March of 2020, REALM has grown to nearly 500 members across 40 states and 11 countries. REALM also represents over 110 different real estate brands, with many members ranked among the elite in their markets and across the United States. To learn more, go to https://www.realm-global.com/

*Based on 2022 member surveys.

