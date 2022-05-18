Sumitomo Corporation Andes and Promigas Enter Agreement to Accelerate Hydrogen Mobility in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Corporation Andes S.A.S. (SCAN), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, one of the world's largest traders and investors in goods and services, together with Promigas, a leading energy distributor and transporter in South America, announced today their intent to collaborate on the development of Hydrogen mobility solutions in Colombia.

Juan Manuel Rojas, President of Promigas with Mayasuki Hyodo, President & CEO of Sumitomo Corporation. (PRNewswire)

The purpose of this agreement is to establish a collaboration between the two companies to assess the opportunities related to hydrogen mobility within the Colombian marketplace. This includes studying and analyzing the market for developing a Proof of Concept, and then analyzing the potential of a commercially viable solution for the transportation and logistics sectors within the country.

"We are excited to begin this collaboration with Promigas, a widely-respected company and trusted partner within the energy industry," said Takahiro Saito, President, Sumitomo Corporation Andes. "I believe that Sumitomo's vast global network and resources, paired with Promigas' operational excellence and local knowledge, will make this collaboration a success."

"It is an honor to join forces with a global organization so rich in history, values and experience," said Mr. Juan Manuel Rojas Payán, President, Promigas. "Hydrogen is leading the revolution in mobility transformation, and our combined experience brings the right kind of resources together to create real, scalable solutions for the future mobility industry in Colombia, and even beyond."

Sumitomo Corporation in the Americas has emerged as a strong supporter of hydrogen technology, especially in the mobility space. Last year, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas invested in OneH2, a hydrogen production and distribution company providing fuel for immediate use, primarily for forklifts, throughout the United States. The company also joined the Japanese Hydrogen Forum, which is comprised of a group of leading Japanese affiliated companies with hydrogen businesses in the U.S. that are intent on providing the latest information regarding technology and policy in hydrogen energy sectors, including state-of-art integrated hydrogen solutions to support the adoption from governments throughout the country. Promigas has a proven track-record connecting markets in Peru and Colombia to stable energy sources and generating value through responsible environmental management.

Experience aside, both companies are rooted in values that go beyond business objectives and share the same vision of enriching society through sustainable development.

About Sumitomo Corporation Andes S.A.S.

Established in 1996, Sumitomo Corporation Andes S.A.S. (SCAN) has offices in Bogota, Colombia; Lima, Peru; and Quito, Ecuador. SCAN is a part of Sumitomo Corporation's group companies in South America, collaborating with sister companies in this region such as SC Brazil, SC Argentina and SC Chile. As part of Sumitomo Corporation's global network, which comprises over 130 offices in over 60 countries and regions, SCAN is able to bring the best solutions and global resources to its partners and customers.

SCAN operates in a variety of business fields including agriculture, chemicals, metals and automotive, among others. The company is committed to creating and implementing innovative business opportunities to meet customer and societal needs, making good on the company's mission of enriching lives and the world. For more information, visit www.sumitomocorp.com.

About Promigas

For more than 45 years, Promigas has been connecting markets to sources of energy and generating value through responsible environmental management, always committed to sustainable development. This is how the company has led the natural gas revolution in Colombia and Peru. Promigas manages 21 companies dedicated to the transportation and distribution of natural gas, LNG, energy distribution and integrated solutions for industry. For more information, visit www.promigas.com.

