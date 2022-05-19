CapStone Holdings Inc. Adds $15 Million to Owl Rock's Technology Finance Corp. II

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStone Holdings Inc ("CapStone"), a self-funded family office business incubator and investment group, today announced a $15 million investment with Owl Rock, a leading direct lending platform and division of Blue Owl Capital Inc. The investment is CapStone's second round of funding to the New York-based specialty finance company in the past 12 months, continuing its focus on the technology sector.

"Owl Rock is seen as best-in-class for direct lending and a proven, market-leading manager," said CapStone's chairman & founder Keith J. Stone. "We believe in Owl Rock's collaborative and solutions-driven platform in offering investment opportunities that align with our portfolio objectives."

CapStone's first $25 million investment with Owl Rock occurred in 2021 in the company's Owl Rock Core Income Corp. (ORCIC)—in which CapStone has seen successful returns. The latest investment is with Owl Rock's recently launched Owl Rock Technology Finance Corp. II (ORTF II), a successor to the original ORTF established in 2018. The new fund aims to provide investors with an attractive income stream and the potential for capital appreciation by making debt, equity, and equity-linked investments in technology-focused companies. CapStone's funding in ORTF II represents its strategic approach to investing in technology.

Owl Rock has approximately $44.8 billion of assets under management. Owl Rock works with borrowers across industries and sectors, serving as the capital partner for leading private companies. Owl Rock's investment philosophy is to provide companies with sizeable commitments to facilitate transactions. Owl Rock supports businesses' growth needs with certainty, speed, and transparency throughout the investment process.

CapStone remains to build its investment portfolio focused on disruptive global technologies, including mobility and sustainability, near-term startups, and substantial real estate development projects. CapStone's investment interest reaches globally. To read more about CapStone's investments, visit capstoneholdingsinc.com/portfolio.

