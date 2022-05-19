Elation Health Cultivates Primary Care Vision with New Executive Hires

New leaders from athenahealth and Rocket Lawyer bring deep experience to accelerate Elation's primary care technology platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elation Health , the clinical-first platform powering the future of sustainable primary care, today announced two new hires: Paul Bussi joining as chief revenue officer and Amanda Melander as head of marketing. With these latest hires, Elation Health reaches a new milestone with a 200 plus-person, fully distributed team focused on empowering a culture of growth and primary care possibilities. For more information on working with Elation, visit elationhealth.com/careers .

About the newest Elation team members:

Paul Bussi , chief revenue officer — Bussi is a revenue and management professional that has extensive experience in building and leading cross functional teams that collectively are responsible for exceeding company growth targets. Previously the chief revenue officer for Rocket Lawyer, Bussi is well versed across all areas of sales, marketing, customer success, and revenue operations, and is known among colleagues as a leader that values a healthy team culture.

"I'm thrilled to join the Elation team to help independent primary care physicians better serve their patients while transitioning to value-based care with our best-in-class EHR platform," said Bussi. "Elation's unique corporate culture here works to genuinely delight — not just assist — primary care physicians with technology."

Amanda Melander , senior vice president, head of marketing — Melander brings more than two decades of marketing experience working across multiple business and consumer brands. Previously, Melander served as head of global demand generation at athenahealth, having led a variety of marketing functions during her more than a decade's long work at the company.

"Primary care is such a critical part of the healthcare ecosystem," commented Melander, "I am excited to support Elation in continuing our journey towards becoming the technology partner of choice for these important organizations."

"Paul's background leading teams across all revenue functions and Amanda's healthcare IT marketing experience are tremendous assets for our team as we continue Elation's growth supporting primary care in all settings to deliver the highest-quality personalized care to patients," said Kyna Fong, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Elation Health. "We continue to identify and design the best tools to relieve primary care professionals' burden, restore time to practice their craft, and make getting paid for their work as easy as possible."

Powering the largest network of independent primary care, Elation's focus on a clinical-first design approach respects, rather than disrupts, the sanctity of the physician-patient relationship. Whether innovating through new payment models such CMS' alternative payment models, Direct Primary Care (DPC) or new delivery platforms from leading startups, Elation gives care teams the tools necessary to create the tremendous value that only primary care can deliver.

For more information about Elation's primary care technology platform, visit www.elationhealth.com .

About Elation Health

Elation Health is the most trusted technology platform for independent primary care. Since 2010, the company has delivered clinical-first solutions — built on an award-winning collaborative EHR platform — that helps practices start, grow, communicate, and succeed in delivering the highest-quality personalized care to patients. Elation Health supports primary care clinicians in upholding the craft of medicine, while thriving in an evolving healthcare landscape. Today, Elation Health serves 23,000 clinicians caring for millions of Americans. Learn more at elationhealth.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

