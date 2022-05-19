Fisher Investments Recognized as 2022 BEST Award Winner by the Association of Talent Development

BEST Awards recognize outstanding employee training and development

CAMAS, Wash., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, was recognized by the Association for Talent Development (ATD) as a 2022 BEST Award winner for the fourth consecutive year. ATD, the world's largest professional talent development association, represents private and public organizations and executives in over 120 countries across every industry. Fisher Investments was the sole fee-only investment adviser recognized by ATD.

"We are honored ATD has recognized our employee development efforts again this year," said Fisher Investments CEO Damian Ornani. "Helping our employees maximize their potential strengthens every aspect of our business and allows us to build trusted, long-term client relationships."

The ATD BEST Awards recognize organizations that prioritize key aspects of talent development, including:

Driving talent development throughout the organization

Promoting learning as a core feature of the organization's culture

Connecting learning to individual and enterprise-wide performance

Including senior leadership in talent development initiatives

"We have always believed that our employees are our most valuable asset, and we're incredibly proud to be named an ATD BEST Award winner," said Fisher Investments Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital Greg Miramontes. "Providing employees with the tools, development and resources to be successful is critical to our mission."

To learn more about ATD BEST Awards and to see the complete list of 2022 winners please visit: https://www.td.org/best-award-winners.

For more information about Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 3/31/2022, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $197 billion in assets globally—over $156 billion for private investors, $39 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

