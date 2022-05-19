JAZWARES NAMED MASTER TOY LICENSEE FOR ROBLOX SENSATION ADOPT ME!

Inspired by Popular Adopt Me Gameplay, New Toy Line Brings More Ways to Play for Millions of Fans Around the World

SUNRISE, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading toymaker, Jazwares today announced that it has entered into a multiyear global master toy licensing agreement with Uplift Games to create a toy line based on the popular game Adopt Me! Enjoyed by millions on the Roblox platform and playable on mobile, tablet, PC, and Xbox, Jazwares brings the excitement of Adopt Me out of the Metaverse and into the physical world.

(PRNewsfoto/Jazwares) (PRNewswire)

The Adopt Me experience creates opportunities for players to explore a family-friendly online world where they can build and decorate houses, adopt over 200 cute pets, and use in-game tools to create their own emergent fun with friends. With over 28 billion visits and a record breaking 1.9 million peak concurrent users on Roblox, Adopt Me is the platform's most popular and successful game of all time with billions of lifetime plays.

"Our unparalleled expertise in bringing Metaverse IP to life coupled with Uplift Games' smash hit Adopt Me brings a new evolution for Jazwares as we continue to innovate the future of play," said Sam Ferguson, Vice President of Licensing at Jazwares. "Fans are going to love our in-game inspired figures and playsets featuring an array of pets, accessories, and more that authentically expand the Adopt Me experience beyond digital."

Set to launch at retailers and online in Spring 2023, Jazwares has licensing rights to design, manufacture, and market a full line of toys across various categories for the popular property, inspired by adorable pets in the magical world of Adopt Me on Roblox.

"Adopt Me has captivated millions of players around the world in the Metaverse since 2017. We're excited to partner with Jazwares to bring players new ways to create their own future nostalgia in the physical world in addition to the virtual world," said Sophie Sirera, Director at Uplift Games.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a leading global toy company, recently expanding into the costumes and pets category. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic licensed and wholly owned brands. The Jazwares Game Studio further expands play opportunities for kids within the Metaverse. Jazwares celebrates 25 years of innovative play with expertise in design, development, and manufacturing. An award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends, Jazwares then transforms them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Headquartered in Sunrise, FL, Jazwares has offices around the world and sells its products in more than 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com.

About Uplift Games

Uplift Games is a modern, remote-first game studio based in North America and the UK. We develop Adopt Me, the most-played game on the popular Roblox platform. Together, our diverse and talented team of Metaverse experts and wider industry veterans are creating future nostalgia for our millions of players.

For 5 years we've supported Adopt Me with regular updates and features aimed at making it the premier Metaverse experience. We love that Adopt Me means so much to so many people, and the community is a joy to work with.

This release contains disclosures that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are based upon Jazwares' current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Jazwares has no specific intention to update these statements. As a consequence, current plans, and anticipated actions may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by Jazwares or on Jazwares' behalf.

Contact: Bret Ingraham, pr@jazwares.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jazwares