MARRIOTT HOTELS SAILS INTO THE COASTLINE CITY OF NORTH CHINA WITH THE OPENING OF QINHUANGDAO MARRIOTT RESORT

QINHUANGDAO, China, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Hotels, the flagship brand of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced the opening of Qinhuangdao Marriott Resort. The 283-room new hotel marks the debut of Marriott Hotels brand in Hebei province of North China. Featuring the brand's inspired design aesthetics and uplifting culinary offerings, the resort is set to become the coastline's latest hotspot that will provide locals and travellers alike foster their inventive nature.

"We are very excited bring our flagship brand Marriott Hotel to Qinhuangdao, a port city rich in natural resources in China's Bohai Rim region. Led by our "Destination + Brand" growth strategy, the opening of Qinhuangdao Marriott Resort is a great addition to the diversified portfolio expansion in North China," said Liu Zong, Area Vice President, Central & West, China. "As we continuously see the surging demand for leisure and business travel in the region, we look forward to offering more sophisticated and personal experience for our guests in new and upcoming destinations."

As the city's newest landmark, Qinhuangdao Marriott Resort is located in the Seatopia Comprehensive Resort, a popular leisure and coastal lifestyle hub of Bohai Bay. Guests and visitors can enjoy beachside vacation getaways coupled with catering, shopping destinations and maritime sports. The area also features buzzing beachside music festivals in the summer and contrasting snowy scenery in the winter to provide a dynamic and chic experience year-round. The Beidaihe Railway Station that connects the area to Beijing and Tianjin via high-speed Intercity train service is 8.7 km away and the Qinhuangdao Beidaihe Airport is located 31 km away from the new hotel, making it easily accessible from other regional and international destinations.

Inspired by Qinhuangdao's distinctive local culture, combing mountains and coastal lifestyle, the hotel's ingenious and unique exterior design symbolizes a yacht venturing to sea, embarking on an exciting voyage towards the future. Its nautical theme starts with a striking whale art installation in the lobby which spans over 10 meters long and nearly 2 meters high and continues into the sea wave art deco as the backdrop of the front desk to immerse visitors in an oceanic atmosphere. The 3D "Sailing Boat" shaped pendant lights set a sense of maritime culture. Additionally, the lobby draws guests in with soothing bright beige tones and blue accents, while the interiors comprise a fascinating mix of textures created from solid wood, marble, and metal to match with customized furniture and geometric lighting.

Showcasing the latest design thinking from Marriott Hotels, the 283 guestrooms and suites are thoughtfully designed to offer a spacious and modern look complete with tailor made solutions that ensure an inventive stay. Each guestroom features a working area, a sitting area complete with chaise lounge and coffee table, as well as a walk-in closet. Floor-to ceiling windows or balcony allow abundant natural light in the room. Nautical motifs and decorations such as 3D-printed maritime portraits create a balance of functionality, style and comfort. An array of premium amenities from the English natural skincare brand THISWORKS to Marriott hotel's signature plush bedding, high-speed Wi-Fi and LED TV, are also available in each room. Essential services are placed at guests' fingertips with the Marriott Bonvoy app, including seamless mobile check-in and check-out.

The hotel's culinary offerings tantalize the palate with two stylish dining venues, a bar and a lounge. All-day-dining restaurant Gangchen Kitchen serves an à la carte menu and buffet features live cooking stations and a range of western and Asian dishes; the brand's signature Chinese Restaurant, Man Ho specializes in authentic Cantonese cuisine and local delicacies with six private dining rooms all features commanding sea views. Liu is a themed bar located on the top floor connects to the outdoor infinite swimming pool, a destination for Whiskey lovers, together with a full range of creative cocktails. The Greatroom serves as a social hub day and night where guests can work or socialize with light snacks, soft drinks, and cocktails.

For a more exclusive experience, the M Club is a space offered to Platinum, Titanium, and Ambassador Elite Marriott Bonvoy members and as well as guests who stay on the Executive Floor, offering complimentary breakfast, all-day refreshments, and evening cocktails.

With over 1,400 sqm of versatile meeting and event spaces, Qinhuangdao Marriott Resort offers ideal venues for all kinds of events. The spectacular pillarless 750 sqm Grand Ballroom is designed for large conferences, elaborate weddings and extravagant occasions, while the three multi-function rooms set the stage for business events and private parties of all styles and scales. Each venue is well equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual technologies. For a truly memorable event, the outdoor lawn can comfortably accommodate intimate soirees, weddings and rendezvous.

To ensure a restful stay for business and leisure travelers, the hotel also offers a variety of wellness facilities including a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool, an outdoor infinity pool on the top floor mirroring the ocean horizon and a refreshing workout after a productive day. Younger guests are welcome at the hotel's Kid's Club, a dedicated outdoor kid's pool and a sandpit.

"We are thrilled to fly the Marriott Hotels flag in Qinhuangdao, a city well-known for its natural landscape and maritime heritage," said Martin Li, General Manager of Qinhuangdao Marriott Resort. "We look forward to establishing our hotel as a diverse destination for locals and visitors alike with a truly inspiring stay thanks to our forward-looking design aesthetics, premium facilities and unparallel Food and Beverage outlets."

For more information or reservations, please contact +86 335 5686 888, or visit marriott.com/BPEMC.

