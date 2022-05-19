MI Foundation and Penn State Raise 33K for Children's Pediatric Cancer Support

GRATZ, Pa., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing a tradition begun in 2017, the MI Charitable Foundation partnered with Penn State Athletics to raise $33,300 for Four Diamonds during the 2021-22 academic year.

"Four Diamonds does amazing work, and we're privileged to be in a position to help their mission." - Gwen Mallon

The MI Foundation donated $100 for every point that the Penn State football and men's hockey teams scored at home this year, and added $1,000 for every team win and $100 for every pin that the wrestling team recorded at home.

For 50 years, Four Diamonds has aided families affected by pediatric cancer. They help cover the medical expenses of children who are receiving care at Penn State Health Children's Hospital. In addition, Four Diamonds also supports pediatric cancer research.

"Fighting pediatric cancer is one of the central pillars of the MI Foundation," said Gwen Mallon, MI Foundation Specialist. "Four Diamonds does amazing work, and we're privileged to be in a position to help their mission."

The MI Foundation's partnership with Penn State Athletics goes beyond donations. Prior to each home football game, one Four Diamonds child is chosen to be the MI Foundation's "Kickoff Kid," who then gets to retrieve the tee following a kickoff.

"The look on the kids' faces as they participate in a major college sporting event is fantastic," Mallon says. "They run onto the field in front of 100,000 screaming fans at Beaver Stadium. It's the highlight of each game."

To learn more about the MI Charitable Foundation, visit: miwd.com/foundation

