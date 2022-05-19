Symmetry Systems Named SC Magazine 2022 Excellence Award Finalist

Company recognized by panel of judges in the category of Most Promising Early-Stage Startup

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symmetry Systems , the industry's first hybrid cloud data security provider, announced that it has been recognized as an Excellence Award finalist in the Most Promising Early-Stage Startup category for the 2022 SC Awards. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

"Symmetry Systems and other Excellence award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. "We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year."

Data is organizations' crown jewel, and it is an accident of history that our security tools and processes are focused on application- or infrastructure. 'What data do I have, and what is it doing?' This is the question that zero trust teams need to ask to drive down privileges, that incident response and detection teams need to separate incidents from breaches, and that privacy compliance teams need to certify. We are excited that SC Magazine and industry leaders recognize that now is the time that our security needs and technical realities make this shift to data-centric security possible!"

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories - a 21% increase over 2021. This year, SC Awards expanded its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. Entries for the SC Awards were judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.

The Most Promising Early-Stage Startup category acknowledges companies that offer a strong product with great potential in product development, customer growth, business development, and overall fiscal and workforce expansion. DataGuard , Symmetry's flagship product, is a hybrid cloud data security platform that brings zero trust to data stores. The platform has been instrumental in driving awareness and credibility for the growing Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) market with key capabilities that easily determine data posture – data operations, least privilege, and enable security at the data object level – this is critical to bring Zero Trust principles to data security. The platform also provides a data security posture score and provides alerts with evidence-based notifications during operations to ensure organizations have access to identity and access management (IAM) protection recommendations.

Symmetry was also recently included in the 2022 Cool Vendors in Data Security - Secure and Accelerate Advanced Use Cases1 by Gartner. You can access the full report here .

Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022. A Meet the Winners networking reception celebration will take place during InfoSec World 2022, September 27th in Orlando, Florida.

About Symmetry Systems

Symmetry Systems is the industry's first hybrid cloud data security platform that safeguards data in AWS, GCP, Azure services, and on-premise databases while supporting a data-centric zero trust model . With Symmetry, security and compliance teams can address threats quickly through AI-driven data security posture management (DSPM). Symmetry provides visibility into data risks from excessive permissions and anomalous data flows while giving organizations the evidence required to demonstrate compliance best practices.

Born from the award-winning Spark Research Lab at UT Austin, Symmetry is backed by leading security investors ForgePoint Capital and Prefix Capital with participation from Accenture Ventures. Symmetry provides solutions for the most demanding security teams. For more information about Symmetry Systems, please visit www.symmetry-systems.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

