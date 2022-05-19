TrustRadius Recognized by Great Place to Work® on Certification Nation Day, a National Celebration of Outstanding Workplaces

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform, is proud to have celebrated Certification Nation Day on May 17, along with the community of Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies across the country. Great Place to Work® designated May 17, 2022, as Certification Nation Day to salute and recognize the companies working to create great places to work for all.

"I am proud of what our team has accomplished and the cohesive company culture we strive to build on every day," said Vinay Bhagat, CEO of TrustRadius. "TrustRadius receiving the Great Place to Work® certificate is a testament to our positive culture and focus on "rowing together." We believe that teams excel when you have strong individuals who work in unison and align around a common direction. We're dedicated to creating an environment where creativity and innovation can thrive. It's an honor to be recognized as a Great Place to Work, and to be counted among such amazing companies."

"We're passionate about fostering inclusion and celebrating differences; diversity is a key component of what makes our team resilient and dynamic and makes TrustRadius a Great Place to Work®," says Jamy Conrad, Senior Director of People at TrustRadius. "We're committed to continuing to build a company culture in which employees can bring their true authentic selves to work."

Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

"Certified companies put employees first," says Michael C. Bush, Chief Executive Officer at Great Place to Work. "Thriving employees increase revenue and profit, and provide market-leading customer experiences. I hope that Certification Nation Day can inspire other executives to create and sustain employee-first cultures."

It's important to honor all of the work that goes into creating a Certified company.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience."

92% of TrustRadius employees say it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. See what our employees say about our culture: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7045463

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique story through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience—specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike, and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work Certification.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights needed to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

