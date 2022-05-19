VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES CINCINNATI LOCATION

360-degree, large-scale digital art experience offering visitors total immersion in Van Gogh to be held at former Gidding-Jenny department store on 18 West Fourth Street

CINCINNATI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment producer Exhibition Hub together with Fever, the leading entertainment discovery platform, have today announced that Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will debut at 18 West Fourth Street early next month.

Located in one of Cincinnati's most iconic buildings, this spacious area right in the heart of the city, is almost as old as Vincent van Gogh! Constructed in 1860, when the artist was only 7 years old, the venue began its life as the Fifth Bank Building. It soon became Fifth Third Bank, a soaring space that once boasted a 40+ foot high atrium. It was then converted into a two-story building when retailer Gidding-Jenny expanded its operation from 10 West Fourth Street to take over the former bank building. Guests will marvel at the priceless Rookwood facade, that was the signature mark of the Gidding-Jenny building, before becoming immersed in the Van Gogh experience.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the continued renaissance of West Fourth Street and to be a significant draw that will continue to bring art, culture and tourism back to downtown Cincinnati," said Mario Iacampo, CEO and Creative Director of Exhibition Hub. "Cincinnati has a vibrant arts community, and we look forward to sharing our award-winning Immersive Experience with the city and the entire region."

At the exhibition, visitors are invited to step into more than 400 of Van Gogh's sketches, drawings, and paintings by using floor-to-ceiling digital projections, made possible by state-of-the-art video mapping technology.

As well as the two-story tall central projection area, the exhibition also includes a one-of-a-kind VR experience in a separate gallery. This multi-sensory experience guides the viewer through a ten-minute journey on "a day in the life of the artist", providing a chance to discover the inspiration behind some of his most beloved works including Vincent's Bedroom at Arles, and Starry Night Over the Rhone River.

A drawing studio and additional galleries that explore the life, works and techniques of Van Gogh, create a truly immersive experience that provides its audience with a new, intimate understanding of the post-impressionist genius and his work.

"As an Ohio native, who has spent a lot of time in Cincinnati, I am proud to be a part of bringing Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience to the heart of the city," said John Zaller, Executive Producer of Exhibition Hub. "In addition to delivering this world-class Experience, we are also creating more than 100-jobs in the city, including engaging local artists in the creation of custom murals that guests can explore as a part of the experience."

Immersive and educational, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience provides a COVID-safe digital experience and great day out for adults and children alike. Tickets are on sale now via Fever's marketplace and start from $32.20 for adults and $19.10 for children.

All ticket holders will also receive access to the interactive landing page here , enhancing the edu-tainment experience, allowing guests to explore the story behind the exhibit and enjoy online activities. These include 360º panoramas, created from Van Gogh artworks that allow you to explore the surroundings and environment of Van Gogh himself; visual trivia that can be answered from the information and fun facts that appear on the website; and a "download" section with templates of Van Gogh's main artworks to color.

To view a video trailer of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience please click here and high resolution images and further video content are available here .

About Exhibition Hub:

Exhibition Hub is a curator, producer, and distributor of large exhibitions across the world, from Brazil to China to Paris to Moscow. They deliver edutainment experiences to wide audiences and adapt their productions to the venue creating each time an original experience from museums, exhibition centers, galleries to shopping malls, old churches, historical buildings, and other unique spots.

Nowadays, Exhibition Hub focuses more and more on immersive experiences. They offer a spectacular 360° video, light and music experience and a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience each a compliment to the immersive experiences, didactic introduction galleries allowing the visitor to immerse himself/herself into the artist before experiencing the spectacular larger than life projections all synchronized to an original score of music.

About Fever:

Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, helping millions of people every week to discover the best experiences in their cities, with a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life.

Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, festivals, to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.

