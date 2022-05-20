Blue Owl Highlights Strength, Strategy and Outlook as a Leading Provider of Private Capital Solutions During Investor Day

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl" or the "Company") (NYSE: OWL) will host its previously announced Investor Day to present the firm's strategic direction and path toward its long-term financial targets. Members of the senior management team will outline Blue Owl's strategy to accelerate growth and drive attractive returns for stockholders across the Company's Direct Lending, GP Capital Solutions and Real Estate strategies.

Investor Day presentation materials and livestream are available on Blue Owl's website at https://ir.blueowl.com/events-and-presentations. The program will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by a Q&A session. A replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

About Blue Owl Capital Inc.

Blue Owl is a global alternative asset manager with $102.0 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, the firm deploys private capital across Direct Lending, GP Capital Solutions and Real Estate strategies on behalf of Institutional and Private Wealth clients. Blue Owl's flexible, consultative approach helps position the firm as a partner of choice for businesses seeking capital solutions to support their sustained growth. The firm's management team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals with more than 25 years of experience building alternative investment businesses. Blue Owl employs over 400 people across 10 offices globally.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "would," "should," "future," "propose," "target," "goal," "objective," "outlook" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Blue Owl's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the recently completed business combination and other strategic acquisitions; costs related to the recently completed business combination; the inability to maintain the listing of Blue Owl's shares on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"); Blue Owl's ability to manage growth; Blue Owl's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving Blue Owl; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Blue Owl may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and competitive factors; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on Blue Owl's business.

