EY Announces Mickey Shimp of Mix Talent as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 East Central Award Finalist

COLUMBUS, Ohio , May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Mickey Shimp, President of Mix Talent was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 East Central Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Shimp was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes. When asked about his proudest accomplishment as an entrepreneur, he said, "My proudest accomplishment so far has been helping to build Mix Talent with his incredible team who lives our core values every day to help companies make a positive impact on the lives of patients."

Mix Talent is a talent acquisition and consulting organization built to support the near-term goals and long-term success of pharma, biotech, digital therapeutics/medtech, and gene therapy organizations. Founded in 2018, Mix Talent has grown from six to 110 teammates and for the past two years has averaged more than 38% growth year over year. Their unique mix of knowledge, technology, and instinct have helped their clients go beyond just hiring headcount to truly creating dynamic organizations.

"I am so honored to be selected as a finalist for this incredible recognition," said Shimp. "I'm especially proud of our growth and this recognition for Mix Talent, because as the last two years have taught us, it's that with the right people and the right values you can fight through anything."

The regional finalists will be recognized, and winners will be announced at the East Central awards celebration on June 16, 2022 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In East Central, sponsors also include Valuation Research Corporation, Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and Frost Brown Todd LLC.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.

It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

