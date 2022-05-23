FiscalNote Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Delivering Strong Performance and Continued Momentum

Company Achieves $112 Million in Run-Rate Revenue, Reaffirms Consolidated Full Year Run-Rate Revenue

First Quarter GAAP Revenues of $26.1 million, up 50% Year-over-Year

Successful Execution of Organic and Acquisition Strategy Compound Growth and Bolster Outlook

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. ("FiscalNote"), a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, which demonstrate the company's continued successful execution of its strategic plan enabling durable organic growth, best-in-class margins, strong recurring revenue model, accelerated product innovation, and a continued path to profitability.

"I am incredibly pleased to announce another tremendous quarter for FiscalNote as the company continues to see significant growth in Run-Rate Revenue, a key management metric, underscoring successful execution against our M&A and organic strategy and building a sustainable baseline for future growth. Our increasing scale, compounding recurring revenue,and market expansion have allowed us to grow our GAAP revenues 50 percent from a year ago. We remain confident that our targeted investments in new, high-growth opportunities such as global geopolitical insights and market intelligence will continue to provide a sustainable competitive advantage and solidify our position as category creator. Additionally, amidst a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty ranging from actions to stem inflation and supply chain issues to emerging ESG issues, our expanding product portfolio has positioned us to more efficiently deliver incremental value to our customers and increase retention through cross-sell opportunities," said FiscalNote CEO & Co-founder, Tim Hwang. "This performance underscores the confidence in our ability to drive revenue growth and earnings improvement as the company grows to achieve operating scale."

"We are pleased to see the continued execution of the business plan," said Manoj Jain, CEO of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp., and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Maso Capital. "FiscalNote continues to harness the incredible momentum and opportunities generated by its 2021 M&A efforts. This is empowering the company to successfully implement its strategy of helping global customers turn insights into action from its AI-enabled models and data aggregation capabilities, which equip them with the tools and services they need to stay ahead of rapidly evolving policy, environmental, corporate, and regulatory challenges."



Management KPIs as of March 31, 2022:

Consolidated Run-Rate Revenue [1] rose to $112 million from $97 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of 16% organic growth. FiscalNote expects organic Run-Rate Revenue [2] growth to accelerate to 25-30% by the end of 2022.

With approximately 90% of Run-Rate Revenue recurring, the Company's annual recurring revenue [3] totaled $100 million .

Q1 2022 net revenue retention rate was 98%, up from 96% in the prior year period.

First Quarter 2022 Operational & Customer Highlights:



Major geopolitical uncertainty and regulatory action has driven accelerated growth and product innovation in various parts of FiscalNote's business during the quarter. Highlights include:

Continued expansion of the Company's customer base across a variety of emerging and regulated industries, including securing new relationships with Xero, First Solar, Plastipak, and Ingredion.

Fireside State , the CRM industry's all-in-one constituent relationship management SaaS platform specifically designed for lawmakers and staff at the State and Local levels of government. Introduction of, the CRM industry's all-in-one constituent relationship management SaaS platform specifically designed for lawmakers and staff at the State and Local levels of government.

CQ Federal 's AI-enabled transcription technology for customers, delivering faster and more expanded transcripts coverage of timely Congressional events by leveraging FactSquared 's proprietary technology. Full launch of's AI-enabled transcription technology for customers, delivering faster and more expanded transcripts coverage of timely Congressional events by leveraging's proprietary technology.

FrontierView and Oxford Analytica together reached heightened levels of interest and engagement during the quarter - driven by events such as inflation, global slowdown concerns, and the effects of the conflict in Ukraine - allowing both products to deliver unparalleled value and results for customers by helping them convert incisive economic and geopolitical intelligence and critical market insights into action. andtogether reached heightened levels of interest and engagement during the quarter - driven by events such as inflation, global slowdown concerns, and the effects of the conflict in- allowing both products to deliver unparalleled value and results for customers by helping them convert incisive economic and geopolitical intelligence and critical market insights into action.

Equilibrium's ESG360 platform including key updates to metrics, dashboards, and benchmarking by leveraging the combination of FiscalNote AI Solutions and Equilibrium to empower organizations to benchmark ESG performance relative to their peers, partners, or competitors. Release of additional product enhancements toESG360 platform including key updates to metrics, dashboards, and benchmarking by leveraging the combination of FiscalNote AI Solutions and Equilibrium to empower organizations to benchmark ESG performance relative to their peers, partners, or competitors.

Predata launch of Resonance , a new product designed to help monitor multiple tracked narratives, set campaign objectives, and evaluate messaging effectiveness against target audience engagement baselines - all within a single, customizable dashboard view. launch of, a new product designed to help monitor multiple tracked narratives, set campaign objectives, and evaluate messaging effectiveness against target audience engagement baselines - all within a single, customizable dashboard view.

Board.org launched its Data Privacy Board , a community for heads of privacy at the world's largest companies to share valued peer insights, best practices, and answers to their toughest questions. launched its, a community for heads of privacy at the world's largest companies to share valued peer insights, best practices, and answers to their toughest questions.

America's Best Startup Employers " 2022 by Forbes for the third year in a row. The Company was recognized as one of "" 2022 byfor the third year in a row.

2022 Financial Outlook:

Reiterating full year consolidated Run-Rate Revenue of $173 million , representing 58% year-over-year growth.

Anticipating full year Adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $23 million , representing a 13% year-over-year improvement.

Company reaffirms its expectation of reaching positive Adjusted EBITDA within the fourth quarter of 2023.

As previously announced , FiscalNote plans to become a publicly-traded company pursuant to a business combination agreement dated November 7, 2021, as amended on May 9, 2022, with Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DSAC ) ("Duddell Street"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. Completion of the proposed business combination is subject to Duddell Street's registration statement on Form S-4 being declared effective by the Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the approval of the proposed business combination by Duddell Street's shareholders, and other customary closing conditions. Duddell Street's Class A ordinary shares are currently traded on Nasdaq under the symbol "DSAC." Upon completion of the proposed business combination, FiscalNote's Class A common stock is expected to be publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "NOTE."



The SEC is continuing the regulatory review process for the registration statement. Once completed, the parties will seek required shareholder approvals and proceed to close the proposed business combination, with an anticipated target closing date in Q2 of this year.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote is a leading global technology provider of legal and policy data and insights. By combining AI capabilities, expert analysis, and legislative, regulatory, and geopolitical data, FiscalNote is reinventing the way that organizations minimize risk and capitalize on opportunity. Home to CQ, Roll Call, Oxford Analytica, and VoterVoice, FiscalNote empowers clients worldwide to monitor, manage, and act on the issues that matter most to them. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

About Duddell Street Acquisition Corp.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Duddell Street is sponsored by Hong Kong-based hedge fund Maso Capital. Since inception, Maso Capital has invested in more than one thousand companies and situations across multiple sectors and geographies. Leveraging its stature and reputation in Hong Kong and its experienced investment team, Maso Capital has had investments in a number of TMT, healthcare, fintech and consumer companies in the region. For more information, please visit DSAC.co .

[1] Run-Rate revenue is defined as the annualized subscription revenue at the period end plus the last twelve months' non-subscription revenue.

[2]Organic Run-Rate Revenue is defined as the annualized subscription revenue at the period end plus the last twelve months' non-subscription revenue for the legacy platform and acquisitions completed in the previous year.

[3]Annual recurring revenue is calculated on an account level by annualizing the contracted subscription revenue at the period end.

