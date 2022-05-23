RV Retailer to Acquire Manteca Trailer and Motorhomes in California

-Manteca Marks the 100th Location for RV Retailer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced the acquisition of Manteca Trailer and Motorhomes in Manteca, California. The acquisition is expected to close in June.

"This is an incredible milestone for our team to reach 100 RV locations in under four years, continuing our momentum as the fastest growing RV company in the industry," said Jon Ferrando, President and CEO. "All of our associates are very proud of this accomplishment. What's most important is we will be able to take care of our customers, wherever their travels may take them, with our 100 great full-service RV dealerships."

"We welcome all of the associates from Manteca Trailer and Motorhomes into RV Retailer and thank David Tenney for entrusting us to take the business forward. This is a large volume, well run dealership in an excellent market. Manteca Trailer and Motorhomes has been serving the Northern California community since 1970. This store aligns with our strategy to grow in California the 2nd largest RV state in the US." added Jon Ferrando.

"This store is well positioned between two of the largest BTAs in the US with San Francisco (#9) to the East and Sacramento (#19) to the North. We are pleased to represent our RV manufacturing partners in California including Jayco, Keystone, Newmar, Winnebago, Alliance, Dutchmen, and Heartland," added Raul Rodriguez, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for RV Retailer.

Manteca Trailer and Motorhome is located in California on the east side of Manteca on East Yosemite Avenue/East Highway 120. The sales and service center serve the greater Stockton and Modesto markets of the area.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 100 RV stores in 31 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Floyd's RV, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, RV Outlet USA, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

