Sempra Infrastructure Signs Participation Agreement with TotalEnergies, Mitsui, Mitsubishi for Carbon Sequestration Project in Louisiana

Cameron LNG expected to serve as anchor customer

Application for injection well to store up to 2 Mtpa of CO2 filed last year

HOUSTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE), today announced it has signed a participation agreement with TotalEnergies, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation for the development of the proposed Hackberry Carbon Sequestration (HCS) project in Southwest Louisiana.

The participation agreement contemplates that the combined Cameron LNG Phase 1 and proposed Phase 2 export projects would potentially serve as the anchor source for the capture and sequestration of carbon dioxide (CO2) by the HCS project. It also provides the basis for the parties to enter into a joint venture with Sempra Infrastructure for the HCS project.

"We are excited to advance the development of the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration project, the first of Sempra Infrastructure's net zero solutions projects, to help Cameron LNG produce cleaner liquefied natural gas (LNG) for its customers," said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. "This project is expected to be among the first North American carbon capture facilities designed to receive and store CO2 from multiple sources, and our goal is for this facility to set the gold standard for safe and permanent CO2 storage."

Last year, the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration project filed an application for a Class VI Injection well permit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for permanent storage of up to 2 million tonnes per annum of CO2.

"We are excited to welcome new investment from Sempra Infrastructure and its partners in support of our state's emissions reduction plans," said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. "As Louisiana pursues a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, projects like the proposed Hackberry Carbon Sequestration facility that feature carbon capture and sequestration allow our state to sustain industry without sacrificing our long-term carbon-reduction goals. In fact, these types of projects position companies in Louisiana to grow and thrive as the world transitions to a low carbon future and to also leverage the geology, workforce, and infrastructure that positions Louisiana to be a hub and world leader in this arena."

Sempra Infrastructure continues to build a strong business portfolio and is working on a number of initiatives focused on sustainability and the global energy transition to advance its goal to lower the greenhouse gas emission intensity at its LNG facilities while working to provide decarbonization solutions to its customers in North America and in global energy markets.

The development of the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration project is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including signing additional project-related agreements, securing all necessary permits, and reaching a final investment decision.

About Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure delivers energy for a better world. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, the company is dedicated to enabling the energy transition and beyond. With a continued focus on sustainability, innovation, world-class safety, championing people, resilient operations and social responsibility, its more than 2,000 employees develop, build and operate clean power, energy networks and LNG and net-zero solutions, that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. For more information about Sempra Infrastructure, please visit www.SempraInfrastructure.com and Twitter.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions with respect to the future, involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. Future results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

In this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "should," "could," "would," "will," "confident," "may," "can," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "in process," "under construction," "in development," "opportunity," "target," "outlook," "maintain," "continue," "goal," "aim," "commit," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations.

Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: decisions, investigations, regulations, issuances or revocations of permits and other authorizations, and other actions by (i) the U.S. Department of Energy, Comisión Reguladora de Energía, U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and other regulatory and governmental bodies and (ii) states, counties, cities and other jurisdictions in the U.S., Mexico and other countries in which we do business; the success of business development efforts, construction projects and acquisitions and divestitures, including risks in (i) the ability to make a final investment decision, (ii) completing construction projects or other transactions on schedule and budget, (iii) the ability to realize anticipated benefits from any of these efforts if completed, and (iv) obtaining the consent or approval of partners or other third parties, including governmental entities and regulatory bodies; the resolution of civil and criminal litigation, regulatory inquiries, investigations and proceedings, arbitrations, and property disputes; changes to laws, including changes to certain of Mexico's laws and rules that impact energy supplier permitting, energy contract rates, the electricity industry generally and the ability to import, export, transport and store hydrocarbons; cybersecurity threats, including by state and state-sponsored actors, to the energy grid, storage and pipeline infrastructure, information and systems used to operate our businesses, and confidentiality of our proprietary information and personal information of our customers and employees, including ransomware attacks on our systems and the systems of third-party vendors and other parties with which we conduct business, all of which have become more pronounced due to recent geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the war in Ukraine; failure of foreign governments and state-owned entities to honor their contracts and commitments; actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or to place those ratings on negative outlook and our ability to borrow on favorable terms and meet our debt service obligations; the impact of energy and climate policies, legislation, rulemaking and disclosures, as well as related goals set and actions taken but companies in our industry, including actions to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas generally and the risk of nonrecovery for stranded assets; the pace of the development and adoption of new technologies in the energy sector, including those designed to support governmental and private party energy and climate goals, and our ability to timely and economically incorporate them into our business; weather, natural disasters, pandemics, accidents, equipment failures, explosions, acts of terrorism, information system outages or other events that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities and systems, cause the release of harmful materials, cause fires or subject us to liability for property damage or personal injuries, fines and penalties, some of which may not be covered by insurance, may be disputed by insurers or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; the availability of natural gas; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including potential vaccination mandates, on capital projects, regulatory approvals and the execution of our operations; volatility in foreign currency exchange, inflation and interest rates and commodity prices, including inflationary pressures in the U.S., and our ability to effectively hedge these risks; changes in tax and trade policies, laws and regulations, including tariffs, revisions to international trade agreements and sanctions, such as those that have been imposed and that may be imposed in the future in connection with the war in Ukraine, which may increase our costs, reduce our competitiveness, impact our ability to do business with certain current or potential counterparties, or impair our ability to resolve trade disputes; and other uncertainties, some of which may be difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that Sempra has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and on Sempra's website at www.sempra.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Sempra Infrastructure is not the same company as San Diego Gas & Electric or Southern California Gas Company, and neither Sempra Infrastructure nor any of its subsidiaries are regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

Sempra Infrastructure (PRNewsfoto/Sempra Infrastructure) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sempra North American Infrastructure