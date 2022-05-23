Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HUMBL, Inc. (HMBL) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against HUMBL, Inc. ("HUMBL" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: HMBL) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired HUMBL common stock and/or the unregistered HUMBL BLOCK Exchange Traded Index ("ETX") securities between November 21, 2020 and the filing of this action. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hmbl.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business and operations. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) that the HUMBL Pay App did not have even the basic functionality that it promised investors; and (2) that several of its hyped international business partnerships had a very low chance of contributing material revenues to the Company's bottom line.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/hmbl or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in HUMBL you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

