End Users Report the Top Accounting Software of the Year for Enterprise and Mid-Market

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Accounting Emotional Footprint. Seven accounting software providers in the enterprise and midmarket spaces have been identified by the company as Champions for the year based on ratings from end users.

Accounting software automates finance management processes, ensuring the accuracy of financial transactions and facilitating reconciliation. Successful accounting software deployments will enable better cash flow and cost management, streamline invoicing and compliance, and allow for easier audit reporting. Finance, accounting, and IT professionals should evaluate accounting solutions that ensure support for accounting practices, reporting regulations, and currencies within all required countries.

The best accounting software provides enhanced business capabilities to core financial operations. Examples include quote-to-cash process support that improves profitability, flexible pricing that increases sales win rates, and integrated analytics to increase company financial health.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is the result of aggregated emotional response ratings from users across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view. High NEF scores indicate the top providers for a specific software category, who are then recognized as Champions.

The 2022 Enterprise Accounting Software Champions are as follows:

Odoo , +94 NEF, for including client-friendly policies. , +94 NEF, for including client-friendly policies.

SAP Business One , +93 NEF, for being respectful. , +93 NEF, for being respectful.

Sage Intacct, +91 NEF, for being efficient. , +91 NEF, for being efficient.

The 2022 Midmarket Accounting Software Champions are as follows:

Wave , +97 NEF, for being trustworthy. , +97 NEF, for being trustworthy.

FreshBooks, +95 NEF, for including security protection. +95 NEF, for including security protection.

Zoho Books , +93 NEF, for being reliable. +93 NEF, for being reliable.

TallyPrime, +94 NEF, for having integrity. , +94 NEF, for having integrity.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

