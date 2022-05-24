EY Announces Bret Larsen, Co-Founder and CEO of eVisit, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 Pacific Southwest Award Finalist

Celebrating ambitious pioneers tackling our biggest challenges

PHOENIX, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Bret Larsen, Co-Founder and CEO of eVisit , the leading enterprise care delivery platform built for modern health systems and hospitals, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Pacific Southwest Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Larsen was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

"Miles Romney and I co-founded eVisit seven years ago with a mission to democratize healthcare for all and to maintain continuity of care for patients," said Bret Larsen, CEO and Co-Founder of eVisit. "The eVisit platform was specifically created to power the care delivery capabilities of America's hospitals and health systems – not compete with them."

Larsen added: "I am honored and humbled by the progress of the whole team at eVisit, with whom I share this recognition from EY. From an idea to industry-leading virtual care platform, customers from coast-to-coast, and remarkable recognition from renowned organizations like EY, I couldn't be more proud of our collective accomplishments."

The Birth of eVisit

Nearly a decade ago, as a marketing leader in telehealth, Larsen was conducting rigorous, in-depth clinical workflow research at a variety of customer sites. He noted that telehealth technology providers were disrupting the nation's health system, offering telehealth technology and services that competed with existing healthcare systems and broke patient-provider connections, negatively impacting patient outcomes.

Recognizing that all the telehealth SaaS technology providers on the market were essentially independent healthcare provider networks, Larson dubbed this disruption "the uberization of healthcare," likening it to the negative impact technology-based rideshare companies, such as Uber and Lyft, had on the traditional taxicab industry.

He thought – what if the taxicab companies had had their own technology platform to compete?

Larsen was inspired and started eVisit and its Virtual Care platform as the only comprehensive non-competing telehealth SaaS platform in the market. Unlike its competitors, eVisit does not employ clinicians and, therefore, does not compete directly with its provider customers. The solution is a pure technology platform purpose-built for hospitals and health systems. It is this distinct positioning and robust technology that has also earned eVisit the position of the sole Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021, as well as recognition by Gartner® in its Market Guide for Virtual Care solutions.

EY Recognition Next Steps

Larsen, along with his fellow pacific southwest regional finalists, will be recognized and award winners will be announced, at an event in Orange County, California, June 13. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards , which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For more than 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

