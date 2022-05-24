Glass Dyenamics and Department Of Energy (DOE) Announce Fundamental Advancements In Electrochromic Glass Technology

First Residential Installation Introduces a New Paradigm In The Clean Energy Transition

TUCSON, Ariz., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glass Dyenamics, in collaboration with the United States Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), announces the first residential installation of advanced dynamic glass technology, which is glass that tints and untints upon application of an electric charge. The installation demonstrates fundamental materials science innovation, which has resulted in vastly simplified product manufacturing and consumer affordability.

This is significant for the DOE because existing dynamic glass companies have thus far prioritized commercial building market sales and high costs have limited market adoption. Affordable dynamic glass represents an enormous opportunity for climate impact by improving consumer and disadvantaged community access to energy-efficient technologies, thus accelerating the clean energy transition. This first residential installation showcases how consumers can gain access and familiarity with advanced dynamic glass technology, while the company further develops and scales its products for mass adoption.

According to a recent report by the NREL and Berkeley Lab, adoption of dynamic windows in residential applications can avoid 78 million metric tons of CO ² emissions annually by 2030. This is equivalent to 9,393,008 million homes' energy use for an entire year, or at an average energy bill cost per household of $2,060.00, which represents over $19 billion in utility bill savings.

"We're pleased to have partnered with Glass Dyenamics to introduce a new residential home technology intended to enhance energy efficiency while also strengthening energy equity and inclusion in the fight against climate change. This also represents an exciting opportunity for us to support the development of domestic clean energy manufacturing and employment," Ram Narayanamurthy, the Emerging Technologies Program Manager for the U.S. Department of Energy's Building Technologies Office at the United States Department of Energy says.

Glass Dyenamics' vision is that dynamic glass systems will provide individual homeowners with up to twenty percent home energy savings and a utility-bill-reducing value proposition similar to residential rooftop solar. At the right price point, residential home dynamic window systems will have the potential to deliver a residential rooftop solar value-proposition at a third of the cost with no subsidies. Collaborations with NREL have validated performance of the product and assessed its field durability to over 100,000 cycles under ASTM environmental durability conditions.

"Our vision is that dynamic glass will be broadly adopted as a part of a lower cost and lower risk solution to achieve significant residential home energy efficiency either as a compliment or alternative to rooftop solar," Christopher Angelo, CEO of Glass Dyenamics says. "While residential rooftop solar market penetration is less than 1% nationally and subsidy dependent, the energy efficient window market growth precedent from zero to over 90% market share combined with our target price point, federal legislation such as the Dynamic Glass Act of 2021, and smart home wiring trends give us significant optimism about dynamic glass' adoption and climate impact potential. This installation marks a first step to achieving this goal."

About Glass Dyenamics: Glass Dyenamics, with 21 patents, is developing and commercializing breakthrough dynamic glass technology with a mission for everyone to be part of the global clean energy transition. The Company is the first and only electrochromic manufacturer to prioritize sales to the residential market, which is the result of fundamental advanced materials breakthroughs which open up a new and vast opportunity for climate impact.

