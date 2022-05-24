U.S. Well Services Announces Contract for Newbuild Nyx Clean Fleet®

HOUSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS) ("USWS" or the "Company") today announced it has finalized a contract with one of the largest E&P producers in the United States (the "Customer") to provide electric pressure pumping services. Under the terms of the agreement, USWS will dedicate a newbuild Nyx Clean Fleet® to support the Customer's development program in Texas for an initial term of 18 months beginning early in the third quarter of 2022.

"With the execution of this agreement, all four of U.S. Well Services' newbuild Nyx Clean Fleets® are contracted to high quality E&P customers," said Kyle O'Neill, the Company's President and CEO. "This latest agreement is further evidence of the strength of demand for electric pressure pumping fleets. We are excited to put this fleet to work and deliver best-in-class emissions, fuel cost savings and HSE benefits to our Customer."

About U.S. Well Services, Inc.

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is a leading provider of electric pressure pumping services and a market leader in electric pressure pumping. The Company's patented electric pressure pumping technology provides one of the first fully electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. The Company's electric pressure pumping technology dramatically decreases emissions, sound pollution and truck traffic while generating exceptional operational efficiencies including significant customer fuel cost savings versus conventional diesel fleets. For more information visit: www.uswellservices.com. The information on our website is not part of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information above includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including among other things, industry activity levels and pricing for the Company's services, anticipated delivery dates for the Company's Nyx Clean Fleets®, availability under the Company's credit facilities, availability of workable equipment, experienced crews, and materials used in pressure pumping operations, the Company's financial position and prospects and liquidity, the Company's ability to identify, evaluate and complete any capital any capital markets or strategic alternative, the Company's business strategy and objectives for future operations, results of discussions with potential customers, potential new contract opportunities and planned construction, the potential term of existing customer contracts, deployment and operation of fleets, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "may," "expect," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "project," "plan," "anticipate," "will," "should," "could," and similar terms and phrases. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, including the impact of our transition from the diesel pressure pumping market on our liquidity and our ability to generate revenues and service our outstanding indebtedness for a period of time, the impact of epidemics, pandemics or other major public health issues, such as the COVID-19 coronavirus, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and its potential impacts on global crude oil markets and our business, as well as the other risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified in this release or as disclosed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company's expectations include changes in market conditions and other factors described in the Company's public disclosures and filings with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors.

Contacts: U.S. Well Services

Josh Shapiro, Senior Vice President and CFO

(832) 562-3730

IR@uswellservices.com





Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Zach Vaughan

(713) 529-6600

USWS@dennardlascar.com

View original content:

SOURCE U.S. Well Services