Above Food Opens State-of-the-Art Ingredient Development and Processing Centre

The Above Food Ingredient Centre offers industry leading, scaled technologies for cleaning, optical sorting, polishing, precision milling and custom blending, and delivers proprietary ingredient platforms to transform proteins into higher-value ingredients

REGINA, SK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Above Food Corp. (Above Food), a first-of-its-kind, vertically integrated, plant-based food company, today announced the opening of its state-of-the-art, gluten free ingredient development, processing and packaging facility: the Above Food Ingredient Centre.

The Centre, located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan — an epicenter of food innovation and protein production — is a new and critical component of Above Food's seed to fork delivery model. It will serve as the heart of the company's future product innovations and gluten free ingredient processing. It immediately elevates Above Food's Specialty Ingredients division within the CPG industry, while further differentiating the company's CPG brands, such as Farmer Direct Organic, Eat Up!, NorQuin, and Tiny Hero on grocery store shelves.

BRC AA-rated, the highest food safety certification possible for food manufacturing facilities, the Centre features advanced technologies for cleaning, sorting, polishing, blending, and formulating. These technologies allow for the development, processing and packaging of flours, fibers, starches, flakes and texturized ingredients to be used by customers across the food value chain, including Above's private label and branded CPG products.

Other notable features of the new Centre include purpose built high-capacity bulk handling, of over 100-million pounds annually; and high-velocity packaging capabilities for ingredient and CPG customers.

"Our Centre is world-class, representing what we at Above Food envision as the future of food," said Mike Marshall, president of Above Food Specialty Ingredients. "It bolsters our specialty ingredients capabilities and enables us to help customers accelerate ingredient innovation. This is a significant growth opportunity for Above Food to expand our customer reach and bring more value to all crops in regenerative agriculture rotations."

"Above Food continues to strengthen, grow and evolve our seed to fork model in visionary ways that are industry-leading," said Lionel Kambeitz, CEO of Above Food. "The Above Food Ingredient Centre allows us to meet the needs of our growing customer base, while remaining true to our vertically integrated platform. Our Specialty Ingredients division is immediately bolstered by the opening of the Centre, allowing us to handle products, ingredients and packaging of all sizes."

ABOUT ABOVE FOOD CORP.

Above Food Corp. is a first-of-its-kind, plant-based food company that celebrates delicious products made with real ingredients, real nutrition, real flavor, and real transparency. Founded in Canada by food production ecosystem veterans and visionary co-founders, Lionel Kambeitz, Donato Sferra, Tyler West and Martin Williams, Above Food's vision is to create a healthier world — one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a complete chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, Above Food delivers food to businesses and consumers with unparalleled traceability, quantifiable sustainability, and superior nutrient density.

