FLOSUM LAUNCHES NEW TRUST CENTER SECURITY SOLUTION TO MONITOR, ALERT AND SCAN FOR ANY POTENTIAL THREATS WITHIN SALESFORCE

Company's Latest DevSecOps Solution Focuses on Securing Salesforce Environments from Cybersecurity Threats and Data Breaches

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flosum , a leading provider of end-to-end secure DevSecOps, data management, data protection and security automation platforms built on Salesforce, today announced the launch of Flosum Trust Center, an integrated security solution to monitor, alert and scan for any potential threats within a Salesforce environment.

Flosum Trust Center launches as a security solution to monitor, alert and scan for potential threats within Salesforce.

According to Gartner, Inc.[1] "By 2022, 90% of software development projects will claim to be following DevSecOps practices, up from 40% in 2019."

Flosum Trust Center enables companies to deliver on their promise of following SecOps and DevSecOps best practices by focusing on securing Salesforce environments from cybersecurity threats and data breaches.

"Taking ownership of security within a third-party platform helps to manage risk, which is why we like to say that customers have a shared sense of responsibility for ensuring the security and trust of their Salesforce environment," said Girish Jashnani, CEO of Flosum. "Flosum's new security automation solution assists customers in staying secure without requiring advanced security teams for implementation."

Flosum Trust Center brings an adaptive security framework that is native to Salesforce. While current Flosum customers can easily add Trust Center to their solution, new customers can choose to implement Trust Center with or without Flosum's Release Management platform. Trust Center enables strong collaboration between corporate security teams and Salesforce teams.

Many customers have experienced the enhanced security features from Flosum Winter Release '21 and look forward to the company's comprehensive security platform with Trust Center.

Flosum Trust Center will complement existing Salesforce Privacy Center, Trust and Shield solutions with a full Security Information and Event Management (SEIM) solution providing enhanced data masking, code security and detailed audit trails designed to reduce audit costs.

More specifically, Flosum Trust Center will deliver the following major features and benefits to Salesforce customers:

Org Monitoring - Provides a consolidated view of all org settings so that admins and leaders can enforce best practices.

Security Templates - Allow users to design a template and apply it to multiple orgs. This will save Salesforce teams time while collaborating with InfoSec to ensure that hardening rules are executed. Within these templates, users can create security policies, and those policies will always be enforced.

Remediation - Allows clients to proactively fix changes or concerns covered by their templates. These can be completed by moving the item to a branch for solutioning.

Security Violations in DevOps - Allows the use of templates to indicate violations to the developer as they are working, thus saving any potential conflicts or issues for the company.

Audit Trails – Enables detailed tracking of all changes, allowing users to prioritize their designated risk levels and preserve the audit record for any period of time.

Data Masking - Provides sandbox environments sample data to ensure realistic tests without compromising confidential data. Masking can be applied to data at rest and to data in transit between orgs.

Flosum Trust Center is available now. For more information on Flosum Trust Center, visit: https://flosum.com/products/security-solution.

About Flosum

Flosum is a leading provider of end-to-end secure DevSecOps, data management, data protection and security automation platforms, built 100% natively to Salesforce. Our mission is to enable IT leaders to manage the cloud with confidence and empower developers to innovate using Flosum's release management, Salesforce data backup and recovery and Salesforce security solutions. Enterprises around the world leverage Flosum to accelerate digital transformation by making the software release process fast and easy and increasing developer productivity while remaining secure and compliant. For more information, visit www.flosum.com.

Salesforce and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

[1] Gartner®, "Integrating Security Into the DevSecOps Toolchain," Mark Horvath, Neil MacDonald, Published 15 November 2019. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

