Greenspring Media Launches Midwest Home Design Awards

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Media, publisher of Midwest Home Magazine, has launched the second annual Midwest Home Design Awards to recognize the best of the best when it comes to residential and commercial design. Beginning today and through 11:59 pm on July 31, 2022, builders, architects, remodelers, designers, and artists may enter a project into any of 70 residential and commercial categories at MidwestHome.com/DesignAwards. The project(s) will be judged by a national and independent panel of judges with first, second, and third places and a "Best in Show" awarded at the Midwest Home Design Awards Gala on December 2 at the Radisson Blu Mall of America.

Businesses and/or individuals may enter and pay for as many entries as they wish for consideration and judging at MidwestHome.com/DesignAwards by 11:59 pm on July 31. Entry fees are $100 per entry for 1-3 entries, $75 per entry for 4-6, and $50 per entry for 7+. 50% of entry fees will be rebated as a credit towards advertising in Midwest Home Magazine's January/February 2023 Commemorative issue. Details on how to enter may be found online at MidwestHome.com/DesignAwards, and any project completed in the past 5 years and located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, or South Dakota.

The independent panel of judges are drawn from national media, respected academic institutions, and private practice. Their expertise reflects a broad spectrum of related professions, including architecture, building, remodeling, interior design, and landscape design. Judges' identities will be revealed on December 2 at the Midwest Home Design Awards Gala. Judges' decisions will be final.

"The inaugural Midwest Home Design Awards exceeded expectations and brought well-deserved attention to the extraordinarily talented people and organizations in Minnesota and Midwest who create impactful and inspirational homes, buildings, and parts of each," noted Katelyn Bloomquist, Editor of Midwest Home magazine. "The Midwest Home Design Awards will recognize the best of the best and share their stories over the next 10 months."

Important Dates

July 31, 2022 at 11:59 pm > Submission and fee deadline for all entries

October 2022 > Finalists notified and Design Awards Gala tickets on sale

December 2, 2022 > Design Awards Gala at the Radisson Blu Mall of America

January 2023 > Midwest Home Magazine's Commemorative issue on newsstands

To Enter

Visit MidwestHome.com/DesignAwards for complete instructions

All entries must be submitted and paid for by 11:59 pm on July 31, 2022.

