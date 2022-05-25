Guidehouse's John Saad Named Top National Security Exec to Watch in 2022

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, is pleased to announce that WashingtonExec has selected John Saad, partner and leader of the firm's National Security Segment (NSS), as one of the Top National Security Execs to Watch in 2022.

For this prestigious listing, WashingtonExec identified distinguished leaders who are contributing to executing the mission at the Department of Homeland Security and law enforcement agencies. Those recognized have achieved significant milestones and goals with the support of strong leadership, teams and processes, and they possess the know-how to navigate the complexities of the national security landscape.

Committed to safeguarding the American people, Guidehouse consistently delivers innovative, technology-driven solutions to various intelligence and law enforcement organizations from a team of specialists, including former senior federal officials and industry-recognized experts.

Saad leads Guidehouse's National Security Sector, which encompasses the firm's work across the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI, the U.S. Department of State and the Intelligence Community. Saad and his team are seeing a huge demand for the type of services Guidehouse offers, the combined management and technology capabilities and continued growth in the national security space. Talented individuals and access to key contract vehicles will allow Guidehouse to meet clients where they are and bring them that end-to-end capability it delivers.

"John is always committed to excellence. He's got a tremendous command of this domain, and the professional team he built at Guidehouse is a testament to his strong leadership and vision," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer at Guidehouse. "He is a capable, accomplished leader who delivers results. With integrity and humility, he is constantly seeking to find new, creative ways to deliver increased value to his clients."

"It's a true honor to be recognized among this remarkable group of leaders who are all working hard to support one of the government's most important missions: to secure and defend our nation," said Saad. "I believe that to serve our clients with innovation and quality, you need to surround yourself with exceptional individuals that a have passion for the missions we serve, coupled with deep technical expertise needed to impact the mission."

Saad serves as the Chairman of the Board of directors for the Homeland Security and Defense Business Council as well as a Board Member for the American Red Cross NCR. He is a Senior Fellow at the Virginia Tech Hume Center for National Security and Technology and a member of the Industry Advisory Board for the George Washington University STT MBA Program.

For more information about Guidehouse's National Security segment, please visit: https://guidehouse.com/capabilities/industries/national-security.

