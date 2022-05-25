InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Zero Turn Mower (JTK-125)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep you cool and protected when cutting large lawns with a zero turn mower," said an inventor, from Monroe, La., "so I invented the BOSSMAN CAB AIR CONDITIONING MOWER. My design could improve the grass-cutting experience for the operator."

The invention provides an improved way to operate a zero turn mower. In doing so, it helps to keep the operator cool. It also protects against airborne dirt, dust and insects. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for homeowners and lawn care companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JTK-125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

