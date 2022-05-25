Paradigm Receives 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

Prestigious Certification Affirms Paradigm's Commitment to a People-Focused Culture

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced that the company is Great Place to Work® - Certified for 2022. The designation of this prestigious honor is based on the responses of current employees to a comprehensive survey of their experiences working at Paradigm. According to survey results, an impressive 90% of Paradigm employees said the organization is a great place to work—which is significantly higher than the U.S. company average of 57%.

(PRNewsfoto/Paradigm) (PRNewswire)

According to survey results, an impressive 90% of Paradigm employees said the organization is a great place to work.

"Paradigm is honored to receive this certification," said John S. Watts Jr., CEO, Paradigm. "I am continually amazed by the work our teams do every day. It's great to see their commitment to Paradigm confirmed by a respected external source. In a competitive job market, this award will support Paradigm in attracting top talent to join us in our mission to improve more lives."

Great Place to Work Certification™ is an employer-of-choice recognition program based exclusively on employee reporting of workplace experience and trust. This highly regarded certification is recognized worldwide by organizations as a benchmark for identifying and recognizing the top tier workplace cultures. During the extensive process, organizations are assessed on various categories including credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

"It's incredibly gratifying for Paradigm to be recognized thanks to the advocacy of our own team members," said Karen Jones, Chief Human Resources Officer, Paradigm. "It is a clear affirmation of our commitment to a supportive, caring, and collaborative company culture. Building a diverse team dedicated to meaningful, people-focused work is what has enabled Paradigm to achieve truly life-changing results for 30 years and counting."

According to research conducted by Great Place to Work®, compared to national averages, employees working at a Certified™ company are:

93% more likely to look forward to coming to work

4.5 times more likely to find leadership they consider great, and

2 times as likely to be paid fairly.

Learn about the people-focused culture and opportunities for meaningful work at Paradigm.

About Paradigm

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex and catastrophic injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991 and has an exceptional track record of generating the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers. Deep clinical expertise is the foundation for every part of Paradigm's business, including its risk-based clinical solutions, case management services, high-value specialty networks, home health, and payment integrity programs.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com.

Media Contact

Ronda Clement

VP of Marketing

ronda.clement@paradigmcorp.com

(727) 488-9345

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paradigm