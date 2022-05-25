VERMONT SMOKE & CURE'S PEPPERONI TURKEY MINI-STICKS RETURN AS A SUMMER FAVORITE FOR SNACKING-ON-THE-GO AT BOOTH 11491 AT THE 2022 SWEETS & SNACKS EXPO

Antibiotic, Hormone-free, Natural, Allergen-friendly, Gluten-free, Lunchbox Approved Smoked Meat Snacks

HINESBURG, Vt., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vermont Smoke & Cure announces Uncured Pepperoni Turkey Mini-Sticks remain a favorite of meat-lovers looking for a protein snack on the go. For Spring and Summer barbecues, outings, workouts, picnics, beach trips, vacations, from a real smokehouse, real meat, and only plant-based spices. The product will be on hand, along with three other Mini flavors and five additional 1oz varieties, for sampling at booth #11491 at the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo, May 23-26.

The Hickory Smoked Uncured Pepperoni Turkey Mini Sticks feature paprika, fennel and garlic, made from meats raised without antibiotics or added hormones, without sodium nitrate or preservatives. They are free from all major allergens including: gluten-free, nut-free and dairy-free.

Pepperoni Turkey Mini-Sticks are available in retail stores nationwide and online. Offered in a .5oz go-pack format that is easy-to-pack for busy families and individuals looking to stock up on tasty, portable protein-filled snacks that provide fuel throughout the day. The Pepperoni Turkey .5oz go-packs are perfect for everything from adventures to workouts to daily routine.

With a focus on the superior taste consumers crave, every Vermont Smoke & Cure product "Tastes right because it's hand crafted from the finest cuts of meat," said Michael Schafer, Commercial Business Lead.

Not all meat sticks are created equal

Real smokehouses use real smoke – not liquid or artificial smoke. We make the highest quality meat sticks on-site in small batches at our smokehouse using natural hickory or maple hardwood chips. We balance time, temperature and humidity using smoke methodically for perfectly cooked, tender products with a touch of smoky flavor in each bite.

We hand-craft our meat sticks on-site then slow cook them for over 18 hours. We feature 8 flavors made from premium beef, pork and turkey for the best taste. Made with real cuts, not shortcuts. Antibiotic and hormone free: real meat for real flavor.

The Vermont Smoke & Cure team makes delicious meat sticks at their smokehouse in Hinesburg, Vermont. To find a store near you, click HERE.

About Vermont Smoke & Cure

Vermont Smoke & Cure has been crafting smoked meats and meat snacks in their smokehouse in Vermont since 1962. Its one-of-a-kind meat snacks are made with meat free from antibiotics and added hormones. Available in two convenient sizes, Vermont Smoke & Cure meat sticks can be found nationwide at natural food stores, supermarkets, mass merchandisers, club stores, and online. For more information, visit vtsmokeandcure.com.

