Arete Wealth is the Industry's Fastest Growing Independent Broker-Dealer, 2022 Investment News Survey Reveals

Annual Revenue Surged 82% in 2021, Tops Among 136 Surveyed Companies

Poll Ranks Arete Wealth No. 6 for Revenue from Alternatives

Arete Wealth Founder, CEO Joshua D. Rogers Credits Impressive Growth to Exceptional Network of Financial Advisors, Focus on Alternatives, Acquisition of Center Street Securities

CHICAGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Wealth is the industry's fastest growing independent broker-dealer, a recent survey from the respected trade publication, Investment News, reveals.

Following its strategic 2021 acquisition of Nashville, Tenn.-based Center Street Securities, Arete Wealth's year-ago revenue soared to $82.7 million from $45.2 million in 2020; the 82% increase topped all 136 companies polled by Investment News.

Following its strategic 2021 acquisition of Nashville, Tenn.-based Center Street Securities, Arete Wealth's year-ago revenue soared to $82.7 million from $45.2 million in 2020; the 82% increase topped all 136 companies polled by Investment News.

In a separate Investment News survey category, the Chicago-based firm ranked sixth in 2021 revenue from alternatives ($28.7 million). A specialist in offering clients access to alternative investments, Arete Wealth boasts a highly regarded Art & Wine Advisory practice, an exclusive service for its financial advisors and clients. The group is thought to be the only one of its kind in the U.S. offered by a financial services company.

In addition to providing full-service broker-dealer services, Arete Wealth is also a registered investment advisor, and insurance firm.

"To be recognized as the fastest-growing independent broker-dealer in the annual Investment News survey is a proud and humbling experience for Arete Wealth," said CEO Joshua D. Rogers who founded the firm in 2007. "Our expansion is a reflection of our commitment to offer Arete Wealth's valued clients investment opportunities they would not be able to find elsewhere from the industry's most capable financial advisors."

Mr. Rogers also cited last year's successful acquisition of Center Street Securities for Arete Wealth landing atop the Investment News survey, noting the deal enhanced Arete Wealth's industry-leading position as a provider of alternative investments.

"With our new teammates from Center Street Securities providing immediate contributions, we are superbly positioned to deliver the industry's highest level of wealth-management service to clients," he said. "For these reasons and more, I am extremely optimistic and convinced the best is yet to come for Arete Wealth, its investors, and its advisors."

Investment News' recognition of Arete Wealth's growth is the most recent acknowledgement of the firm's success. In April, Financial Advisor Magazine's 2022 Independent Broker-Dealer Survey, an analysis that gauges U.S. companies' growth by annual gross revenue, revealed that Arete Wealth ranked No. 35, up eight places from a year-ago. The firm also scored well in another key FA Magazine category, placing seventh in "gross revenue per representative" ($486,622).

And, earlier this month, Crain's Chicago Business announced that Arete Wealth is a finalist in its 2022 "Fast 50" list of Chicago's leading growth companies.

Arete Wealth's impressive past 18 months also included a November 2021 announcement that it had reached a unique two-year agreement with Masterworks, the provider of art investment securities. The deal featured the launch of an affiliated branch office in New York City and for Arete Wealth to act as a comanaging broker-dealer, underwriter, and placement agent for all of Masterworks' art securities products offered for sale in primary offerings.

The new office, Arete Wealth's first in New York City, conducts business under the Masterworks brand and participates as a syndicate member in any transaction that names Arete Wealth as a co-manager. The transaction was reported by The Financial Times and several top trade publications.

About Arete Wealth

Through its full-service broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and insurance units, Arete Wealth Inc. has been offering comprehensive and sophisticated wealth management services for investors, clients, and partners since 2007. The Chicago-based firm offers high-net-worth investors access to a unique suite of alternative investments in addition to providing services that include investment banking, private equity programs, and other traditional financial planning.

Arete Wealth manages more than $6.0 billion in total assets through its 252 registered representatives, spread across 92 offices in the U.S. Find out more at www.aretewealth.com.

