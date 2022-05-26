betterair, the international probiotic purifying company has signed a deal for its air purification systems to be used in the 57 senior homes run by the Care Partners group

The betterair system releases its patented Enviro-Biotics ® micron-size, particles that biologically clean surfaces, objects, and air, transforming the treated area into a healthier, safer, and more pleasant environment

betterair US President Tom Staub: "The installation of betterair systems in senior homes will provide all the benefits of our Enviro-Biotics plus the additional layer of protection against deathly pathogens that are immune against conventional cleaning detergent and antibiotics."

ANDOVER, NJ, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- betterair and the senior homes group Care Partners today announced the signing of an agreement to install betterair's Enviro-Biotics ® systems in 57 Care Partners' communities. The agreement was signed after a successful pilot scheme in two Care Partners' nursing homes. betterair will supply bio-purification systems for over 1,000 homes operated by Care Partners.

betterair's BioLogic Pro releases a probiotic mist to eliminate allergens, pollutants and odors from surfaces and spaces to creater a healthier and more pleasant indoor environment (PRNewswire)

betterair systems have become increasingly popular around the world and over the past two years have been installed in high-profile locations such as NBA arenas (the Brooklyn Nets' Barclays Center) hotel chains, and senior homes. betterair's home system (https://better-air.com) and (www.mybetterair.com for the USA) has also seen a significant increase in sales, and coronavirus infection rates in homes where the system is installed have been far below average.

betterair US President Tom Staub: "The agreement with Care Partners is a further, significant step in penetrating our unique product into the United States market and making it accessible to the American public. Instillation of the betterair system throughout the United States will help protect the third age population and provide them with a healthy and safe environment in an era of viruses and antibiotic-resistant bacteria that are the number one cause of death in senior homes and hospitals."

The betterair system works by releasing the company's patented Enviro-Biotics® (environmental probiotic) micron-size, particles that biologically clean surfaces, objects, and air by creating a probiotic layer of defense that neutralizes the presence of all pathogenic micro-organisms and allergens. An additional side benefit is the effective neutralization of bad odors the pathogenic activities generate where facilities are masking by use of chemicals known as "fragrances";

In contrast, Enviro-Biotics® is 100% natural, organic and safe. Therefore, the entire area treated by Enviro-Biotics is transformed to become healthier safer, and more pleasant for people and the environment.

Enviro-Biotics provides complete protection for any type of indoor space – homes, offices, schools, and even for means of transportation.

For more information visit: https://betterairus.com

