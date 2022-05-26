Caris Life Sciences to Showcase Extensive Research with Leading Cancer Centers Reflecting Its Commitment to Improving Outcomes for Patients at ASCO 2022

Research results from 45 studies across more than 20 various solid tumor types demonstrate the impact of Caris' approach to molecular profiling across the continuum of cancer care

IRVING, Texas, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare today, announced that the company and partners within its Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA) will collectively present 45 studies across more than 20 various solid tumor types at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 3-7, 2022 (Booth #22081).

"The breadth of research being presented at ASCO illustrates the power of comprehensive molecular profiling and large-scale collaboration between more than 60 sites to address some of the biggest challenges in cancer care and precision oncology today," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "The findings of these studies could help improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers and pioneer new approaches to care across diverse tumor types and patient populations."

"At Caris, our goal is to enable clinicians to make the best treatment choices, researchers to discover new targets, and the biopharmaceutical industry to develop the next breakthrough medicines," said David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris. "These presentations show how our scientists and partners in the POA are using Caris' unique AI-driven platform – which combines data from DNA (Whole Exome), RNA (Whole Transcriptome), and protein profiling with real-world clinical evidence from over 378,000 lifetime cases – to unravel the complexities of cancer. Ultimately, these discoveries could advance personalized cancer care and improve outcomes for many patients."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 65 cancer centers and academic institutions in the United States and beyond. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic data available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and real-world clinical outcomes evidence for over 275,000 patients covering over 1 million data points per patient.

Three oral discussions focus on difficult to treat tumors and aggressive tumor types with low survival rates:

Comprehensive Genomic and Transcriptomic Characterization of Small Bowel Adenocarcinoma (Poster Number: 6)

June 4, 2022 , 1:15-2:45 PM CDT





Biological and prognostic relevance of epigenetic regulatory genes in high-grade gliomas (HGGs) (Poster Number: 3570)

June 5, 2022 , 11:30 AM-1:00 PM CDT





Surfaceome profiling revealed unique therapeutic vulnerabilities in transcriptional subtypes of small cell lung cancer (SCLC) (Poster Number: 142)

June 6, 2022 , 11:30 AM-1:00 PM CDT

Other notable studies among the 45 accepted abstracts focus on key topics in oncology such as the tumor microenvironment, mechanisms of therapeutic resistance and rare biomarkers:

The tumor microenvironment and immune infiltration landscape of KRAS mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinomas (PDAC) compared to colorectal adenocarcinomas (CRC) (Poster Number: 127)

June 4, 2022 , 8:00-11:00 AM CDT





Claudin 18 (CLDN18) gene expression and related molecular profile in gastric cancer (GC) (Poster Number: 36)

June 4, 2022 , 8:00-11:00 AM CDT





The differential response to immune checkpoint inhibitors in colorectal and endometrial cancer patients according to different mismatch repair alterations (Poster Number: 418)

June 4, 2022 , 8:00-11:00 AM CDT





Characterization of TIM3 and its ligands in colorectal cancer (Poster Number: 341)

June 4, 2022 , 8:00-11:00 AM CDT





Exploring the nuances between BRCA1 and 2: a multiomic analysis (Poster Number: 456)

June 4, 2022 , 1:15-4:15 PM CDT





S1314 Correlative analysis of ATM, RB1, ERCC2 and FANCC mutations and pathologic complete response (pT0) at cystectomy after neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC) in patients with muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC): implications for bladder preservation (Poster Number: 72)

June 4, 2022 , 1:15-4:15 PM CDT





Reversion mutations in BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes: Resistant mechanism(s) in patients treated with platinum-based agents or poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors (Poster Number: 124)

June 5, 2022 , 8:00-11:00 AM CDT





Characterization of MET exon 14 skipping alterations (METex14) in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) using whole transcriptome sequencing (WTS) (Poster Number: 108)

June 6, 2022 , 8:00-11:00 AM CDT

Poster and abstract summaries highlighting this research will be available onsite at Caris' booth 22081. The full abstracts will be available through the official ASCO website on May 26.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement, which is currently available within its Precision Oncology Alliance, is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

