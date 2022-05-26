Delinea Crosses $200 Million in ARR and Closes Q1 2022 with Strong Results

Privileged access management leader added key leadership hires, released notable PAM research, and garnered several industry awards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced strong results for Q1 2022, seeing growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in excess of 35%. The company also added over 340 new logos during the quarter and surpassed a key milestone with over $200 million in ARR. The results show continued momentum as the company executes its mission to provide seamless privileged access management.

The highlight of the quarter was the company's rebrand as Delinea in February, following the merger of longtime PAM leaders Thycotic and Centrify in 2021. Delinea delivers the digital freedom that everyone deserves by seamlessly defining the boundaries of access with powerful, customizable, and scalable solutions that put privileged access at the center of cybersecurity.

"Rebranding can often be a distraction, but for Delinea it was a unifying moment during our quarter that sharpened our focus on delivering best-in-class, seamless PAM solutions," said Art Gilliland, CEO at Delinea. "Communicating a clear purpose and mission to our customers as Delinea gave us additional momentum to build on throughout 2022, demonstrated by achieving a significant ARR milestone during the quarter."

In parallel with its focus on innovation and execution, Delinea bolstered its leadership team by bringing on Salesforce veteran Phil Calvin as Chief Product Officer and promoting Damon Tompkins to Chief Revenue Officer. The company also promoted Shawn Brady to Vice President of Sales, Americas, and made a series of key hires on the global sales team including regional leaders Spencer Young and Wahab Yusoff joining to lead EMEA and APAC sales, respectively. Delinea also added distinguished technology advisor Larry Quinlan to its Board of Directors. The newest additions to the team bring with them a wealth of experience in cybersecurity to strengthen Delinea's position as the leading, global provider of PAM.

"Beyond innovation, the proven leaders we added to our executive team have already been pivotal in supporting our company's accelerated growth. Each of these industry veterans bring a world-class level of expertise and knowledge as it relates to business transformation and navigating the challenges that rise when scaling in a time of rapid growth," Gilliland continued.

Delinea's forward-thinking approach to PAM also led to insightful research on how cloud automation is key to future-proofing Cybersecurity . The March 2022 report found that cloud automation is the key to future-proofing cybersecurity, especially when coupled with autonomous privileges and access. Eighty-six percent (86%) of respondents are exploring ways to automate access controls, especially for privileged access.

Additional Delinea Innovation Highlights:

Secret Server with automated and simplified secrets management capabilities Improved the industry-recognized usability ofwith automated and simplified secrets management capabilities

Cloud Suite enabling centralized management of Linux user groups Added new capabilities toenabling centralized management of Linux user groups

DevOps Secrets Vault Enhanced visibility and control for secrets management in Kubernetes environments with

Additional Industry Recognition:

NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award for customer service excellence, the fourth such recognition in a row Delinea earned thefor customer service excellence, the fourth such recognition in a row

Ⓡ Winner in the Privileged Access Control, Security, and Management category - 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards Secret Server named a Silver GlobeeWinner in the Privileged Access Control, Security, and Management category -

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards Secret Server named a Gold Winner in the Cloud Privileged Access Management category -

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards Server Suite named a Gold Winner in the Identity and Access Management category -

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards Delinea's podcast, 401 Access Denied, named a Gold Winner in the Best Cybersecurity Podcast category -

Bob Gagnon , Vice President Channel Sales, recognized as a CRN Channel Chief award recipient for the 12th time , Vice President Channel Sales, recognized as aaward recipient for the 12th time

Joseph Carson , Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO, named a Gold Winner in the Cybersecurity Blogger of the Year category - Cybersecurity Excellence Awards , Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO, named a Gold Winner in the Cybersecurity Blogger of the Year category -

