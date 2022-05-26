Enteris Employees Lend Ronald McDonald House a Helping Hand at Enteris Day 2022

BOONTON, N.J., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc. gave plush animals a dose of personality as they created a dozen stuffed teddy bears for Ronald McDonald House Charities to help comfort sick children as they undergo medical treatment.

The day, which involved every employee in the organization, began with a mix of classroom training and personalized learning experiences to develop work styles that foster collaboration and engagement, and to celebrate the unique working environment at Enteris. This was capped by the Team Teddy Bear program that included several competitive events from which the teams gained points to creatively customize their bears that were distributed to children at the Ronald McDonald House in New Brunswick, N.J.

"When we were thinking of a charity to support as part of our Enteris Day program, the Ronald McDonald House was a very logical choice," said Enteris CEO Rajiv Khosla. "We both are patient-focused organizations, and the comforting support they provide to families with sick children is consistent with our own culture and values."

"On behalf of the Ronald McDonald House of Central & Northern NJ, I would like to personally thank you all for your kindness and donation of the bears," said Jessie Curcio, house manager for Ronald McDonald House of Central & Northern NJ. "The families who are staying with us are going through so much, that something such as giving their child a bear means the world to them. The bears will be such comfort on difficult days. We are truly grateful for your support and choosing us for your team building."

Ronald McDonald House of Central and Northern New Jersey has locations in Long Branch and New Brunswick and family rooms and a hospitality suite in the pediatric units of four hospitals in Monmouth and Middlesex County. The facilities allow family members and children undergoing medical treatment to stay together and interact with their clinical care team during a time of uncertainty and stress.

"The bear building program was designed to be collaborative and competitive, while allowing us to bring levity and creativity to our organization," said Nicola Skeet, a quality control manager at Enteris. "It was a truly engaging program that gave meaning to our teamwork and celebrated the goodwill that is inherent in the Enteris team," Skeet said.

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering total integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services including innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technologies, Peptelligence® and ProPerma®. The technologies have been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, several of which are in clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an innovative internal product pipeline of drug products that address significant unmet clinical needs for which there is no satisfactory treatment option. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral drug delivery technologies, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

