Full-Life Technologies Completes $37 Million (USD) Series A Financing to Accelerate Development of its Radiopharmaceutical Pipeline and Radiotechnology Production Platform

SHANGHAI and BRUSSELS, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-Life Technologies ("Full-Life") today announced it completed a $37 million (USD) Series A financing round to advance the development of its radiopharmaceutical oncology product pipeline and its radiotechnology production platform. The financing round was led by Sequoia China, together with Yunion Healthcare Ventures, Junson Capital, CD Capital and Kunlun Capital.

"The funding from world-class venture investors like Sequoia China is a strong vote of confidence in our strategy, team and progress to date," said Lanny Sun, Full-Life's Co-founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "The funds will enable us to advance our lead radiopharmaceutical compounds into first-in-human studies next year and accelerate the development of our global radioisotope production and logistics capabilities."

"Radiopharmaceuticals represent an enormous, largely untapped opportunity for developing precision oncology drugs," said Managing Director Trency Gu at Sequoia China. "Full-Life is building a powerful end-to-end solution to discover and develop innovative next-generation radiopharmaceuticals for cancer patients. The company has built an outstanding team to execute on that vision and has rapidly established a robust pipeline."

Full-Life's discovery platform includes optimized single domain antibodies, peptides and linkers to radionuclides. Additionally, the Company pairs each development candidate with a theranostic nuclide to generate human PKPD data to guide patient selection, before administering therapeutic medicines.

About Sequoia China

Sequoia China helps daring founders build legendary companies. In partnering with Sequoia, companies benefit from our unmatched community and the lessons we've learned over 50 years. As "The Entrepreneurs Behind The Entrepreneurs", Sequoia China focuses on three sectors: technology, consumer and healthcare. Over the past 17 years we've had the privilege of working with more than 900 companies in China.

About Full-Life Technologies

Full-Life Technologies Limited ("Full-Life") is a fully integrated global radiotherapeutics company headquartered in Shanghai with operations in Europe. We seek to own the entire value chain for radio-ligand production, research, development & commercialization in order to deliver clinical impact for patients. Our core platform seeks to attack the two core issues that exist in radiopharmaceuticals today including innovative translational & biology research platform targeting the radiopharma treatments of tomorrow. We are comprised of a team of fast-moving entrepreneurs & scientists with demonstrated track record in life science company building as well as radioisotope research and clinical development. From Half-Life to Full-Life.

