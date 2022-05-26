Gold and Gemstone Mining, Inc. announces the acquisition of luxury vessel Maki

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold and GemStone Mining, Inc. (OTC: GGSM); ("the Company"), announces the acquisition of luxury vessel Maki as part of our growth strategy through acquisitions to increase service capabilities in the Mentawai Islands.

In addition to Maki, the Company is evaluating acquisitions to increase ultimate charter vessels in our fleet and new attractive chartering Packages to major islands in the Mentawai Islands.

On top of its magnitude and tradition, Maki delivers 105 feet of maximum liveaboard comfort. It features Five Cabins – 3 are Luxury Suites, a large living room with two dining tables, an open plan kitchen, and TV, which leads to the external lounge to hang out and watch the surf from a sun deck with 8-day beds. (https://www.makiboat.com) "We worked hard to provide the ultimate retreat aboard the newest and flashiest vessels with professional guides and crew, delivering the ultimate Mentawai Islands take home memories for a lifetime," says CEO Rudi Khelces. "As we continue to grow our fleet, the atmosphere of a charter trip with friends in such high-quality waves and the great vessel is just priceless. With its roots in the Mentawai Islands Surfing & Tourism Industry, Surf All Day's high-end services attract clients from hotels, resorts, and tourism services, leading to record growth expectations in 2022."

ABOUT GGSM CORPORATION

GGSM is a publicly-traded company engaged in the charter boat business in the Mentawai Islands and Beyond. The Kuda Laut's charter vessel is a Mentawai Surf Charter vessel to the World-Famous Mentawai Islands. The Kuda Laut has been chartering to the Mentawai, Telos, Nias, and Banyak Islands for over 25 seasons. From the Lagundri Bay in Nias, the Hinakos, the Bay of Plenty in the Banyaks, the Telos long rights, and the famous waves in the Mentawai, such as Rifles. No Kandui, Ebay, etc., in the Playground, to telescopes, Bintang, Lances Right.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our Company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

For More Information, visit https://ggsmglobal.com

Gold and Gemstone Mining, Inc., Investor Relations

Website: https://ggsmglobal.com

Email: ir@ggsmglobal.com

