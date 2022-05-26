InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Gingival Retraction Cord (FGC-229)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a dental assistant and I wanted to create an improved gingival retraction cord to create the perfect impression without irritating the gums," said an inventor, from Akron, Ohio, "so I invented the DISSOLVABLE GINGIVAL RETRACTION CORD. My design would sooth the gums while controlling bleeding."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to retract the gums for placement of a dental crown. In doing so, it ensures that a dentist has a clear working view of the tooth. As a result, it reduces gum irritation and it helps to control bleeding. The invention features a practical design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for dentists.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FGC-229, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp