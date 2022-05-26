Mesirow Named Currency Manager of the Year for the Third Consecutive Year

Honored by MoneyAge at 2022 Asset Management Awards

Awards recognize outstanding achievement in the UK/European institutional and retail asset management spaces

CHICAGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, announced today that, for the third year in a row, MoneyAge has named Mesirow Currency Management its Currency Manager of the Year.

The Awards honor outstanding achievements in the UK/European institutional and retail asset management spaces.

"We're excited that our team continues to receive independent external recognition for its innovative work and commitment to clients," said Joe Hoffman, CEO of Mesirow Currency Management. "Our expertise, custom strategies and relevant research are exceptional, and we will continue to focus on delivering best-in-class service and differentiated currency solutions to all of our clients around the globe."

About Mesirow

With more than $125B in currency assets,* Mesirow Currency Management has been delivering innovative, customized currency solutions to institutional clients globally since 1990.1 Being a private, employee-owned firm, Mesirow is free from many conflicts of interest associated with bank-affiliated organizations or publicly held firms and is fully aligned with the interests of its clients.

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About MoneyAge

MoneyAge provides IFAs and the financial services sector with timely news and in-depth analysis to help guide their advice and decisions. The brand comprises a mixture of financial advisers, investment platforms, and other wholesale investment providers and financial intermediaries from across every sector of the financial services industry.

1. As of March 31, 2022. Mesirow Currency Management AUM reflects assets under management for both currency risk management products (passive and active management) and alpha and macro products. Risk management product AUM reflects the total foreign currency portfolio exposure of passive and active clients' underlying portfolios allocated to the Currency Division of Mesirow Financial. Alpha and macro product AUM reflect the client's total investment amount in the alpha and macro strategies of the Currency Division of Mesirow Financial, which is calculated based on an annualized 2% volatility target. Past performance is no indicator of future results.

