Paychex Flex® Earns HR Tech Award from Lighthouse Research & Advisory

Cloud-based SaaS solution, Paychex Flex, recognized as Best Core HR/Workforce Solution for Small and Medium Businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paychex, Inc., a leading provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services, has again earned industry recognition for the company's cloud-based SaaS solution, Paychex Flex®. For the third consecutive year, Paychex was presented with an HR Tech Award for Best Small and Medium Business (SMB)-focused Solution in the Core HR/Workforce category.

2022 HR Tech Awards (PRNewswire)

The HR Tech Awards program, powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, is designed to give buyers a shortlist of vetted, capable providers specific to their needs. According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory data, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology landscape, with more entering the space every day. The HR Tech Awards recognize an elite group of companies, representing approximately 1% of the overall firms in the HR technology marketplace, for their focus on creating solutions that solve problems their customers care about. Entries are judged by a panel of industry analysts and experts in five key areas: problems the technology solves in the market, case study, differentiation analysis, software evaluation, and company evaluation.

Paychex Flex serves HR administrators and millions of employees. Supported by a team of dedicated service professionals, the software provides simple, easy-to-use solutions for businesses of all sizes to recruit, onboard, pay, and manage their employees and workforce. Backed by expert compliance support with a team of 200+ compliance professionals, Paychex works with clients to understand the complexities and impact of new legislation and regulations on businesses.

"What most impressed us about Paychex is their ability to rapidly respond to changing conditions, delivering a product that is consistently up-to-date on the latest requirements," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "This seems simple, but it really enables the company's clients to be compliant and employee-focused, providing a solid foundation for business and HR leaders to deliver on business priorities."

New features and enhanced capabilities are constantly incorporated into Paychex Flex to meet customer needs. Over the past 12 months, Paychex implemented an agile release plan to deliver highly impactful integrated technology solutions. Product enhancements were strategically designed to help customers navigate the ever-changing landscape of a pandemic economy with challenges including:

Recruiting and retaining talent during The Great Resignation

Gaining access to government stimulus programs

Enhancing benefits offerings

Transitioning to a digitally enabled distributed work environment

"Paychex Flex has played an essential role for our customers as they continue to address business challenges still present from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tom Hammond, vice president of corporate strategy and product management at Paychex. "We're honored to be recognized again by Lighthouse Research & Advisory for the company's efforts to provide innovative and impactful HR technology that adds value to the industry and our customers."

For a complete list of winners for the 2022 HR Tech Awards program, visit hrtechaward.org.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by 50 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 710,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2021 in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Learn more about Paychex by visiting paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts

Chelsea Wernick

Paychex, Inc.

+1 (585) 216-2974

cwernick@paychex.com

Paychex Logo (PRNewsfoto/Paychex, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paychex, Inc.