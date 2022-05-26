PLAYGIRL LAUNCHES NEW SITE, PLAYGIRLPLUS.COM, SHOWCASING HIGHLIGHTS FROM ITS NEARLY 50 YEAR LEGACY

PLAYGIRL LAUNCHES NEW SITE, PLAYGIRLPLUS.COM, SHOWCASING HIGHLIGHTS FROM ITS NEARLY 50 YEAR LEGACY

Unveils 'Man of the Month' Model Spotlight, Featuring New Photosets and Interviews

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLAYGIRL, which pioneered erotic entertainment for women in 1973, has launched a new site showcasing the history of the iconic magazine. PLAYGIRL+ (Playgirlplus.com) features exclusive celebrity interviews, centerfolds, erotic fiction, and original titillating articles. In addition, PLAYGIRL is producing a new "Man of the Month" series that includes photosets and video interviews featuring some of today's hottest up-and-coming male models. The new membership site is $12.95 per month or $99.95 per year for access to both the archival and new material.

NEW PLAYGIRL - MAY 2022 (PRNewswire)

PLAYGIRL launches new site, PLAYGIRLPLUS.COM, showcasing highlights from its 50-year legacy.

A PLAYGIRL Rep says of the launch: "We're excited that PLAYGIRL finally has a place online that documents the rich and diverse history of the brand. The Hollywood elite which have graced our covers range from Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Redford, Jack Nicholson, Antonio Banderas, Rob Lowe, Richard Gere, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Selleck and Sylvester Stallone to Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Liza Minnelli and Jamie Lee Curtis."

Over the years, PLAYGIRL has scored notable high-profile interviews from the likes of Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Bette Midler, Yoko Ono, Larry Flynt, Dustin Hoffman, John Travolta, Paul McCartney, Cher, Michael Douglas and Kathy Griffin to timeless icons such as Burt Reynolds, River Phoenix, Robin Williams, Joan Rivers and many more.

In addition, the magazine has featured original writing from prestigious literary figures such as Gloria Steinem, Joyce Carol Oates, Anais Nin, Truman Capote, Maya Angelou, Raymond Carver and Tennessee Williams, as well as the world-renowned photography of Annie Leibovitz, Greg Gorman, Herb Ritts, Norbert Jobst and Robert Mapplethorpe.

Recently, PLAYGIRL has begun its entry back into the pop culture landscape. In Fall of 2020, Playgirl unveiled its first relaunched print edition with Oscar-nominated actress, Chloë Sevigny and her baby bump on the cover, shot nude by famed fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti. This year HBO Max released a popular series, Minx, inspired by Playgirl, as the first magazine empowering women to explore their sexuality.

PLAYGIRL's 50th anniversary will be marked in 2023 by exciting retrospective exhibitions, merchandise, and limited print editions.

For more information visit Playgirlplus.com or contact our media rep:

Danny McKaren

danny@playgirl.com

Tel: 323.409.9277

PLAYGIRL

7080 Hollywood Blvd, #1100

Los Angeles, CA 90028

PLAYGIRLPLUS.COM (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PLAYGIRL