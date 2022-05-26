PMG Benefits Consulting Combines with Higginbotham to Position for Growth in East Tennessee

Knoxville, TN, Agency Joins National Top 20 Independent Insurance Firm

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PMG Benefits Consulting, an independent broker of employee benefits, life and ancillary insurance plans in Knoxville, TN, has joined Higginbotham, an insurance, financial and HR services firm ranked as the 20th largest independent broker in the U.S. The deal expands Higginbotham's presence in Tennessee by adding a fourth location in the state and positions PMG Benefits Consulting for growth by providing access to more client services.

Higginbotham is a top 20 independent insurance, financial and HR services firm nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/Higginbotham) (PRNewswire)

Higginbotham is strategically growing to expand its footprint and increase its service capability by selectively partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into Higginbotham's single source solution and a strong cultural match.

Johnny Pitts, managing partner for Higginbotham's Tennessee region, said, "The growth we've experienced in Tennessee since first entering the state in 2020 is a testament to Higginbotham's new partner strategy. Our partner agencies get the strength that comes with our size. Their clients get additional products and services. And, Higginbotham gets localized support to spread our solutions. It's a win for everyone."

PMG Benefits Consulting serves employers in all industries ranging in size from as few as two employees to as many as several thousand. The agency gains the ability to offer commercial and personal property and casualty insurance as well as HR consulting and other risk management and benefit plan services by tapping into Higginbotham's expansive resources.

In a joint statement, PMG Benefits Consulting CEO Debbie Perry and COO Ryan Grose said, "We were particularly drawn to the fact that Higginbotham is employee-owned, so we're not beholden to shareholders like a publicly-traded company. We put our clients first and felt that Higginbotham provided the best opportunity to continue doing so, plus the ability to immediately start offering property and casualty insurance and risk management services by teaming up with their local experts. We've already seen the culture that permeates Higginbotham, and it's exactly what we've always strived for at PMG."

Higginbotham named Perry and Grose managing directors, and they will continue overseeing PMG Benefits Consulting's operations.

About PMG Benefits Consulting

For 22 years PMG Benefits Consulting in Knoxville, TN, has created lasting partnerships with employers by adhering to the core values of its region: honesty, integrity, leadership and hard work. These principles have resulted in one of the fastest growing employee benefits firms in East Tennessee. PMG helps clients deliver the best available employee benefits value to their workforce, and its consultants serve as advocates for every client employee. Visit pmgbenefits.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 20th largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations coast to coast, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Higginbotham