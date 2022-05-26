Single-Family Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeling Continues To Drive Countertops Market

CLEVELAND, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Single-family kitchen and bathroom remodeling continues to drive countertop market trends, finds a new Freedonia Group analysis:

Countertop replacement remains one of the most popular home remodeling projects.

Homeowners trade up from laminates and solid surface to more natural looking (and expensive) materials such as engineered stone, porcelain slab, and butcher block countertops as an effective way to quickly change the appearance of their homes to align with new trends.

The relative ease of countertop replacement – combined with wood shortages – provided a boost to the countertop market even during the COVID pandemic, as housing completions significantly accelerated in 2021, and the heightened levels of home improvement activity from 2020 have continued through 2022.

Kitchens & Bathrooms Accounted for 91% of Countertop Demand in 2021

Increasing demand for kitchen countertops will stem from design trends that call for new houses to have larger kitchens in order to increase eating space and facilitate the preparation and cooking of meals, which will lead to increased surface area for countertops, as well as tops for islands, cutting and preparation stations, and built-in dining spaces.

Demand for bathroom countertops will be supported by:

style trends calling for more and larger bathrooms in the residential segment

rising remodeling activity in the bathroom-intensive commercial market

Now available from The Freedonia Group, Countertops presents historical data for 2011, 2016, and 2021 and forecasts for 2026 and 2031 in square feet and US dollars by surface material, market, and area of installation (i.e., room). Also provided are data on installation costs and pricing. Additionally, corporate analysis including market share is included.

The surface materials broken out are:

engineered stone

laminates

natural stone

solid surface and other cast polymers

tile

other small volume materials, including porcelain slab/sintered stone; stainless steel; wood/butcher block; concrete; recycled materials; and other materials such as bamboo, cork, and glass

Countertop products by area of installation include:

kitchen countertops

bathroom countertops

other countertops, such as those used to top store display cabinets; home office, laundry room, mudroom, and hobby/craft room cabinets; wet bars; and garage work benches

The major market segments analyzed are:

residential buildings, which are segmented into single-family housing, multifamily housing, and manufactured housing

commercial buildings, which are segmented into office and retail buildings; lodging; institutional buildings; industrial buildings; other commercial buildings, including airport and bus terminals, civic centers, post offices, prisons, and recreational buildings

vehicles (e.g., recreational vehicles (RVs), boats, personal aircraft, trains)

Markets are also broken out by new and remodeling applications.

