Biondo Creative Awarded Best Web Design Company in Bucks County, Pennsylvania by Bucks Happening Magazine

Each year Bucks Happening Magazine asks residents of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, to nominate and vote for the best companies in the area.

YARDLEY, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bucks Happening Magazine named Biondo Creative of Yardley, Pennsylvania, the Best Bucks County, Pennsylvania Web Design Company for 2022.

Biondo Creative Logo - Pennsylvania Web Design Company, Ecommerce, PPC, SEO, and Social Media. (PRNewswire)

Each year, Happenings Media publishes the Bucks Happening List and asks local residents and businesses to vote in a dozen categories for their favorite companies. The Bucks Happening List is Bucks County's People's Choice competition, and it features all the best Bucks County people, places, businesses, and events. From the most loved restaurants to Bucks County's favorite web designer to the most happening family event in the area.

"We are honored to win this award, especially since Bucks County, PA, residents nominate and vote for each company. We are being recognized among so many talented Pennsylvania web design companies; it's really amazing.", said Anthony Biondo, CEO of Biondo Creative.

This year's top web design nominees included: 2B-Unique, Sagefrog Marketing Group, Gabadelphia LLC, SIDES Creative, Zohf Design, Moxie Labs. Finalists included: Planet 8 Digital Agency (Langhorne) and FZP Digital (Richboro).

Previously while headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Happenings Media awarded Biondo Creative Best Philadelphia Web Design Company three years in a row.

Happenings Media calls for nominations each year, asking residents to vote for their favorite companies in the following areas.

Hunterdon County, New Jersey

Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

About Happenings Media

Local lifestyle is our passion. From small businesses to community organizations, events to charities, our mission is to deliver value in the communities we serve in a way that rocks.

About Biondo Creative

We're more than just fantastic web designers. Biondo Creative is an award-winning digital agency and web design company. We equip businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals with the perfect blend of advertising, marketing, science, and technology that delights users, improves brand awareness, and increases sales. We want to leave our mark on the world by inspiring the next generation of digital marketing company leaders, developing talent worldwide, and giving back to the communities where we live and work. Our agency is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania, and serves clients locally and globally. Learn more about us at: https://www.biondocreative.com/about/

