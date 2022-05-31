Curbio Expands into Virginia Beach, Va., with Fix Now, Pay Later Home Improvement Solution

POTOMAC, Md., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay-at-closing home improvement solution for real estate agents and their clients, today announced that they have formally expanded their services into Virginia Beach, Va. This is the second expansion in the state of Virginia for Curbio this month, following their launch in Richmond on May 20.

Curbio is a technology-enabled home improvement solution that has set out to transform the way that real estate agents and their clients get listings ready for market. Curbio leverages its proprietary technology at every stage of a project, from providing an estimate to completing final walkthroughs. This enables the company to complete pre-listing home improvements of any size efficiently and reliably, so that realtors and their clients can sell their home for more without the hassle of traditional home improvement.

"Curbio is taking the home improvement industry, which hasn't seen any real innovation in years, and is flipping it on its head. It's been well-known for decades that to sell your home for the highest possible price, you need to complete some updates—even if those updates are as simple as painting. Curbio takes care of all those pre-listing updates with our completely turnkey, pay-at-closing solution," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio. "It really is a game-changer for both real estate agents and homeowners. We couldn't be more excited to be bringing Curbio to Virginia Beach."

Curbio's expansion into Virginia Beach will enable local real estate agents to arrange pre-listing updates of any size with ease. It will also greatly benefit homeowners in Virginia Beach, who will now have access to a solution that allows them to update their home prior to selling, without paying any cash up front. Curbio offers fix now, pay-at-closing terms on all projects, with no interest, fees or premiums, allowing sellers to unlock the true value in their home without taking on added financial stress.

This is the fifth new-market expansion for Curbio this year, following their launches in Nashville, Tn., Richmond, Va., Wilmington, De., and Charlotte, Nc. The company now serves 29 markets across the United States.

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

